Modi in Parliament: 'Maine bhi tyaari kar li hai, Cong has made up its mind not to come to power for 100 yrs'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed the Congress on Monday, saying it has been unable to win elections in several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Gujarat, and Tamil Nadu, for decades due to its policies. He said the old party "has made up its mind not to come to power for the next 100 years, maine bhi tyaari kar li hai (I have also prepared for it)."

In response to the Lok Sabha discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address, the Prime Minister accused the Congress of arrogance. He claimed that Congress had been unable to gain power in Odisha for more than two decades.

PM Modi stated that Congress was in power in West Bengal approximately four decades ago and in Tamil Nadu nearly six decades ago. For decades, the Prime Minister said, the Congress has "not gotten in" to power in Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar. In Jharkhand, he stated that Congress has not been able to come to power on its own.

"Despite a string of election defeats, you haven't lost your arrogance," he remarked. He accused Congress of opposing government initiatives only for the sake of opposing them. "You might disagree with me, but why are you (Congress) opposed to the Fit India Movement and other initiatives? It's no surprise that you were defeated in numerous states many years ago... I believe you have decided not to run for office for the next 100 years," he said. "Now that you (Congress) have decided not to come to power for the next 100 years," he said, "'Main bhi tyaari kar li hai."

PM Modi claimed that Congress and other opposition parties were unable to prevent the BJP from sweeping to power at the Centre in 2014. PM Modi also mentioned his famous Atmanirbhar Bharat and the Make in India programme during his address to the parliament.

Also Read | 'Divide and rule is in Congress' DNA, has become leader of Tukde Tukde gang': PM Modi

Also Read | Uttarakhand Election 2022: ‘Double-brake’ Congress governments slowed down state’s development, says PM Modi