Rahul Gandhi and PM Narendra Modi paid tribute to tribal leader Birsa Munda on his death anniversary. Both leaders hailed his struggle for tribal rights, water, forests, and land, calling his legacy an inspiration for justice and equality.

Rahul Gandhi Hails Birsa Munda's Legacy

In a post on social media platform X, Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition, Lok Sabha, described Birsa Munda as a great hero of tribal identity and rights and hailed his lifelong struggle for the protection of water, forests and land. Paying homage to the revered tribal leader, Gandhi said that Birsa Munda dedicated his entire life to safeguarding the interests of indigenous communities and defending their traditional rights over natural resources.

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"On the death anniversary of Mother Earth Father God Birsa Munda Ji, humble tribute to him," Gandhi said in his post. The Congress leader further noted that Birsa Munda's life and legacy continue to inspire generations in the fight for justice, equality, and the rights of marginalised sections of society. Highlighting the enduring relevance of the tribal leader's ideals, Gandhi said Birsa Munda's struggle, courage, and ideology remain a guiding force for those working towards the empowerment of disadvantaged communities and the protection of constitutional and social rights.

PM Modi Pays Tributes

PM Narendra Modi earlier paid tribytes to Birsa Munda. "On the martyrdom day of Birsa Munda Ji, I offer millions of salutations to him. He fought with indomitable courage against the foreign regime for the protection of water, forests, and land. His entire life was dedicated to safeguarding the pride, culture, and rights of tribal society. His saga of sacrificing everything for the motherland will continue to inspire patriotism in every generation of the nation," the PM said.

A Revered Freedom Fighter

Birsa Munda is regarded as one of the most influential tribal freedom fighters in Indian history. Born in the late 19th century, he led a movement against British colonial rule and exploitation in the Chota Nagpur region, mobilising tribal communities to assert their rights over land and resources.

Leaders from across the political spectrum, social organisations, and members of tribal communities also paid tributes to Birsa Munda on the occasion, recalling his role in championing the cause of indigenous people and preserving their cultural identity. Birsa Munda passed away on June 9, 1900, at the age of 25. His contributions continue to be remembered and celebrated nationwide, particularly among tribal communities, for his unwavering commitment to justice, dignity, and the protection of tribal rights. (ANI)