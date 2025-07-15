The case stemmed from Gandhi's 2022 remarks about Indian soldiers during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, where he allegedly questioned public concern for soldiers clashing with Chinese troops.

Lucknow: The Lucknow High Court on Tuesday, July 15 granted bail to Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi pertaining a defamation case over controversial remarks against the Indian Army. The case relates to certain remarks made by Rahul Gandhi on Indian soldiers during his Bharat Jodo Yatra in 2022. The complaint was filed by Uday Shankar Srivastava, a retired director of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO).

According to reports, the complaint stated that Rahul Gandhi referred to the clash between the Indian Army and the Chinese Army on the Arunachal Pradesh border on December 9, 2022, and allegedly remarked that people would question the Bharat Jodo Yatra, but not even once ask about Indian soldiers being beaten by Chinese troops. The soldier claimed that this statement hurt his sentiments. The Lucknow court had then summoned Rahul Gandhi in connection with the case.

