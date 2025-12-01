Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is set to visit Vadodara on December 2 to address a 'Sardar Sabha' for Sardar Patel's 150th birth anniversary. His visit is part of the 'Rashtriya Padyatra' which has reached Vadodara on its fifth day.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday stated that he will visit Vadodara, Gujarat, tomorrow as part of events commemorating the 150th birth anniversary year of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Sharing the update on X, he said, "Tomorrow, 2nd December, I shall be in Vadodara (Gujarat). I look forward to addressing a 'Sardar Sabha' during the 'Rashtriya Padyatra' to commemorate the '150th Jayanti Varsh' of Sardar Patel." Tomorrow, 2nd December, I shall be in Vadodara (Gujarat). I look forward to addressing a ‘Sardar Sabha’ during the ‘Rashtriya Padyatra’ to commemorate the ‘150th Jayanti Varsh’ of Sardar Patel. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 1, 2025

Sardar @150 Padyatra Reaches Vadodara

His visit comes as the Sardar @150 Padyatra in Gujarat reached Vadodara city today for its fifth day, where enthusiastic public participation was seen in activities including tree plantation, cleanliness drives, cultural programmes, Sardar Gatha and Gram Sabhas, according to the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

The Padyatra has now collectively covered a distance of 72 kilometres and continues to spread Sardar Patel's message of national unity and civic responsibility.

Fifth Day Activities and Route

The day began with yoga at the Aurobindo Ashram, followed by tree plantation under the "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" campaign, led by Union Minister for Women and Child Development Annapurna Devi, Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth and Rajya Sabha MP Surendra Singh Nagar.

Organised under the theme "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam", the tree plantation drive witnessed widespread community participation, symbolising collective responsibility towards environmental conservation.

On the fifth day, the Padyatra started from Aurobindo Ashram and passed through Navlakhi Ground, Khanderao Market Cross Road, Kirti Stambh, Pratima Pushpajali (FTE College), Vadodara City Extension, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Makarpura Bus Point, Jambuwa (Ideal School), Alamgir (Hanuman Temple) and Babaria College (KPGU), and finally ended at Trimandir, Varnama.

The highlight of the day was that dignitaries and walkers gathered to listen to Mann Ki Baat, in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed the importance of fitness, discipline and collective well-being.

A notable feature of the day was the cleanliness drive, in which "My Bharat" volunteers and walkers carried out sanitation activities along the route. Carrying garbage collection bags, they cleaned public areas, markets and streets, encouraging citizens to join the effort and spreading awareness of civic responsibility.

Sardar Gatha and Exhibition

At Jambuwa, the theme of the Sardar Gatha held at Ideal School was "Sardar Gatha - Makers of Modern India". A specially curated exhibition, "Sardar and Mazdoor Sangh - Voice of the Workers", showcased Sardar Patel's pioneering role in strengthening workers' rights and unifying labour movements.

Leaders Emphasise Unity and Patel's Vision

Former Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu, Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister for Women and Child Development Annapurna Devi and MP Hemang Joshi, along with many other prominent leaders and public representatives, were also present at the event.

As per the release, Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya shared his thoughts on the nationwide celebrations and emphasised that the Padyatras are furthering the inspiring spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat and Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat, reminding citizens of Sardar Patel's message of self-reliance, harmony and national unity.

Mansukh Mandaviya on Lasting Impact of 'Iron Man'

He also said, "Sardar Patel is the inspiration of my life," highlighting the lasting impact of the Iron Man of India on his commitment to public service.

Mandaviya further informed that on the fifth day, the Padyatra passed through the Vadodara Metropolitan Area and reached its final stop of the day, where the people of Vadodara welcomed the participants with great enthusiasm. He said that the Ekta Padyatra will conclude at Ekta Nagar, a symbolic and historic tribute to the Iron Man of India.

Venkaiah Naidu Urges Youth to Draw Inspiration

Following Mandaviya's address, Venkaiah Naidu said that, despite his retirement, he is "not tired," as Sardar Patel's eternal legacy inspires him. He urged the youth to study the lives of India's great leaders, from Sardar Patel to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and draw inspiration from their discipline, courage and commitment to nation-building.

Venkaiah Naidu appreciated the Government's efforts in organising the Padyatra and highlighted that India's rise is driven by unity, cooperation and visionary leadership. He said, "Under Narendra Bhai's leadership, the country's progress over the last decade reflects the vision I articulated: Modi - Building a Developed India."

Naidu emphasised that India today stands confidently among global powers, including the United States and China.

The Sardar @150 Padyatra continues, serving as a living tribute to the legacy of Sardar Patel and inspiring communities to embrace his ideals of discipline, unity and dedicated service while strengthening participatory citizenship across the country. (ANI)