The Indian Army successfully test-fired the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile from the Bay of Bengal during a high-intensity combat exercise.

The Indian Army on Monday carried out a successful combat launch of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile from a test range in the Bay of Bengal, marking a major boost to India’s precision-strike capabilities.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

A Coordinated Mission in Simulated Battle Conditions

The test was conducted by a BrahMos unit under the Southern Command, working closely with the Tri-Services Andaman & Nicobar Command. The launch formed part of a high-intensity, fully coordinated mission designed to mimic real battlefield situations.

According to officials, the missile, equipped with upgraded guidance and control systems, hit its designated target with pinpoint accuracy. The test validated the weapon’s high-speed performance, stability during flight and terminal strike precision.

Scroll to load tweet…

Army Chief Commends the Team

Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth, PVSM, AVSM, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Command, congratulated the teams involved, calling the launch a testament to the Army’s operational readiness.

A Big Leap for India’s Long-Range Strike Capability

Defence officials said the successful launch strengthens India’s long-range precision strike abilities at a time when battlefield demands are rapidly evolving. It also reaffirms the reliability and effectiveness of the BrahMos weapon system, one of the world’s fastest supersonic cruise missiles jointly developed by India and Russia.