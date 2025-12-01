The Indian government has mandated that all new smartphones must have its Sanchar Saathi cyber safety app pre-installed and non-deletable.

In a major push to strengthen telecom security, the Indian government has ordered all smartphone manufacturers to pre-install its cyber safety app, Sanchar Saathi, on every new device — and users will not be allowed to remove it. The directive, issued privately to major phone companies, is expected to trigger concerns among global tech giants like Apple as well as privacy advocates.

Govt Issues Private Order to Smartphone Companies

According to a confidential order dated November 28 and reviewed by Reuters, the telecom ministry has instructed manufacturers including Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, Vivo and Oppo to ensure that Sanchar Saathi comes preloaded on all upcoming devices within the next 90 days.

For smartphones already in the supply chain, companies must push the app through mandatory software updates.

Why the App Is Being Enforced

The ministry’s directive says the app is crucial to counter rising cyber threats linked to duplicate or spoofed IMEI numbers, which criminals often use to carry out fraud and evade tracking.

The government argues that Sanchar Saathi has already delivered strong results:

7 lakh+ stolen or lost phones recovered

50,000 phones recovered in October alone

3.7 million stolen phones blocked

30 million fraudulent connections deactivated

5 million+ app downloads since January launch

Officials say the app helps users verify their phone's IMEI, report suspicious calls, and block stolen devices — functions they claim are essential for national cyber safety.

Why Apple Is Expected to Push Back

The new rule could bring Apple into conflict with Indian authorities once again. A source familiar with Apple’s operations told Reuters that the company’s policies strictly prohibit pre-installing any government or third-party app on its devices before sale.

Industry analysts say Apple has historically resisted such demands worldwide.

“Apple has historically refused such requests from governments,” — Tarun Pathak, Research Director, Counterpoint

Experts predict Apple may try negotiating a compromise, perhaps allowing a prompt encouraging users to download the app instead of bundling it by default.

Apple, Google, Samsung and Xiaomi have not yet commented on the directive.

A Massive Market Impact

India is one of the world’s largest smartphone markets, with more than 1.2 billion subscribers. As per Counterpoint Research, Apple controls about 4.5% of India’s smartphone ecosystem, while the rest runs on Android — meaning the move will predominantly affect Android devices.

What the App Actually Does

Sanchar Saathi offers features aimed at curbing telecom fraud:

Verify phone IMEI

Report lost or stolen devices

Block phones across all Indian networks

Identify suspicious or fraudulent connections

The government says the app helps police trace stolen devices and keeps counterfeit phones from entering the black market.

Privacy Concerns Likely to Grow

While the government justifies the move on security grounds, digital rights groups may raise questions about:

Mandatory installation without user consent

Inability to disable or delete the app

Potential for misuse of collected data

The telecom ministry had not issued a public statement at the time of reporting.