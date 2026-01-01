Congress leader Rahul Gandhi extended New Year 2026 greetings to the nation, wishing for happiness and success. His message coincided with widespread celebrations across India, from metropolitan cities to religious landmarks and hill stations.

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday extended New Year greetings to people across the country, wishing them happiness, good health and success in the year ahead. Taking to X, Rahul Gandhi said, "Heartfelt New Year greetings to all of you. May the new year bring abundant happiness, good health, and success into your life." He further added, "Wishing everyone a very Happy New Year 2026." His post was accompanied by a photograph showing Gandhi posing with Gen Z, whom he had previously interacted with before the Bihar polls.

आप सभी को नववर्ष की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। नया साल आपके जीवन में ढेर सारी खुशियां, अच्छा स्वास्थ्य और सफलताएं लेकर आए। Wishing everyone a very Happy New Year 2026! pic.twitter.com/DqJYctGyM6 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 31, 2025

New Year 2026 Celebrations Across India

His message came as celebrations marked the arrival of 2026 nationwide. Fireworks illuminated the night sky in several cities, including coastal, metropolitan and hill regions, as people gathered with family and friends to welcome the New Year. From the beaches and public squares to religious landmarks, the transition into 2026 was observed with enthusiasm. Major urban centres witnessed large crowds at popular celebration spots, while hill destinations saw tourists welcoming the New Year amid cold weather and scenic landscapes.

In many places, authorities deployed additional security and traffic arrangements to ensure safe and orderly celebrations. While many in Mumbai welcomed the New Year at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, tourists and locals gathered at key locations in Delhi, such as India Gate and Connaught Place.

Religious sites also witnessed significant footfall as devotees chose to begin the New Year with prayers. Devotees in Amritsar gathered at Shri Harmandir Sahib to offer prayer while parish members attended special New Year services across Churches in Tamil Nadu.

Despite snow-clad landscapes in Jammu and Kashmir, tourists and locals burst firecrackers as they ushered inthe New Year.

Political leaders across parties used social media platforms to convey greetings to citizens of the country. (ANI)