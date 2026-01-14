Rahul Gandhi and PM Narendra Modi extended greetings on various harvest festivals like Makar Sankranti, Pongal, and Magh Bihu. Gandhi wished for joy and prosperity, while Modi highlighted the festivals' symbolism and gratitude to farmers.

Rahul Gandhi Extends Festival Greetings

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Wednesday extended greetings on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Suggi Habba, Maghi, Bhogali Bihu, Khichdi, Paush Parva, Uttarayan, and Makaravilakku.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi wrote, "Greetings on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Suggi Habba, Maghi, Bhogali Bihu, Khichdi, Paush Parva, Uttarayan, and Makaravilakku."

He further expressed hopes that the festival brings "hope, happiness, joy and prosperity."

"May these harvest festivals usher in new beginnings, hope, happiness, and fill your lives with joy and prosperity," Gandhi wrote in the post.

PM Modi's Message on Harvest Festivals

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote to citizens across the country, extending his warm greetings on Makar Sankranti, Magh Bihu, and Pongal, festivals that mark the harvest season in different parts of India.

In a letter, the Prime Minister said the festival symbolises hope and positivity.

He said that Sankranti is celebrated in various forms across the country, but with the same spirit and enthusiasm.

Highlighting its importance for farmers, he said the festival is an occasion to express gratitude to those who nourish the nation through their hard work.

Extending wishes on Magh Bihu, PM Modi described the festival as a reflection of Assamese culture and a celebration of joy, warmth and brotherhood.

He said Magh Bihu marks the completion of the harvest season and encourages gratitude and contentment.

Highlighting its importance for farmers, he said the festival is an occasion to express gratitude to those who nourish the nation through their hard work.

Diverse Harvest Celebrations

Magh Bihu, a major harvest festival of Assam, marks the end of the harvest season in Magh and is celebrated with community feasts.

Along with Lohri, Pongal, Sankranti, and Uttarayan, it represents the diverse ways harvest festivals are celebrated across India.

Lohri celebrations, particularly in northern India, are marked by bonfires, traditional foods, and folk songs, adding warmth and joy to the festive season. (ANI)