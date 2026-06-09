Rahul Gandhi, CM DK Shivakumar, and Siddaramaiah paid their last respects to AICC functionary Suraj Hegde at his Bengaluru residence. Leaders expressed grief, highlighting Hegde's significant contribution and dedication to the Congress party.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and state minister Priyank Kharge on Tuesday arrived at the residence of All India Congress Committee (AICC) functionary Suraj Hegde and paid their final respects following his demise on June 7. The senior Congress leaders visited Hegde's residence in Bengaluru to offer condolences and meet the bereaved family.

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Tributes Pour in for Suraj Hegde

Rahul Gandhi had earlier expressed grief over Hegde's sudden demise on Monday, describing his contribution to the party as significant. In a post on X, he said, "Deeply saddened by the passing of Suraj Hegde ji. As AICC Secretary and former in charge of the Indian Youth Congress, he worked with a deep belief in the party's ideals."

"He mentored young Indians who today carry forward the Congress's commitment to justice and democracy. His demise is an irreparable loss to the Congress family. My condolences to his family, his colleagues, and every Congress karyakarta whose life he touched," he added.

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar also paid tribute, recalling Hegde's organisational role and dedication to the party. "I am deeply shocked to learn of the sudden demise of my dear colleague Shri Suraj Hegde, who served as AICC functionary, KPCC Vice-President, and Vice-Chairman of the State Guarantee Committee. His contribution to strengthening the Congress party through organisational acumen and public concern was unparalleled. Today, we have lost an active leader who always maintained an excellent rapport with party workers. In this hour of grief, I pray that the Almighty grants strength to his family members and admirers to bear this irreparable loss. Om Shanti," Shivakumar said in his post on X.

Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara also expressed condolences, describing Hegde's leadership and simplicity as memorable. "His simple personality, leadership, and concern for the public will forever remain in memory," he said.

Suraj Hegde, who served as AICC functionary, KPCC Vice-President and Vice-Chairman of the State Guarantee Implementation Committee, passed away on Monday, prompting condolences from several Congress leaders across the country. (ANI)