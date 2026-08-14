Himachal CM Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu flagged off 35 electric buses in Hamirpur. He also inaugurated several development projects including labs, libraries, irrigation schemes, and a school hostel, benefiting students and farmers in the district.

Himachal Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today flagged off 35 electric buses at Hamirpur to be deployed in various depots of the district as part of the green initiative of the State Government.

Infrastructural and Educational Boost for Hamirpur

CM inaugurated a state-of-the-art SRT Lab, constructed for Rs. 8.64 crore, at the Deputy Director Agriculture Office complex in Hamirpur. He also inaugurated a CBT Lab at Hamirpur Degree College, built at a cost of Rs.1.50 crore and a library equipped with 70 tablets at the college, according to the release. In addition, the Chief Minister inaugurated a book corner at the district library. He also laid the foundation stone for a girls' hostel at the Degree College to be constructed for Rs. nine crore.

New Irrigation Schemes Inaugurated

The Chief Minister also inaugurated, under Phase-II of the Himachal Pradesh Crop Diversification Promotion Project, various lift irrigation schemes constructed at a total cost of Rs. 3.05 crore, as stated in the release. These include the Rs. 57 lakh Basol Lift Irrigation Scheme in Nadaun area, Rs. 39 lakh Jasoh Lift Irrigation Scheme, Rs. 47 lakh Khatrod Lift Irrigation Scheme, Rs. 43 lakh Gharrat Lift Irrigation Scheme in Sujanpur area, Rs. 46 lakh Dakhol Lift Irrigation Scheme in Hamirpur area and the Thaon Lift Irrigation Scheme in Barsar area. These schemes will benefit around 320 farmer families.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated a hostel at Sainik School Sujanpur Tira, constructed for Rs. five crore through virtual mode.

Agriculture Minister Chandra Kumar, MLA Suresh Kumar, Political Advisor to the Chief Minister Sunil Kumar Sharma, Vice Chairman, Himachal Road Transport Corporation, Ajay Verma, Chairman, Himachal Pradesh Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board, Nardev Kanwar, Vice Chairman, Himachal Pradesh OBC Finance and Development Corporation, Dr. Mohan Lal, Chairman, Kangra Cooperative Primary Agriculture and Rural Development Bank, Ram Chand Pathania were present.

Additionally, Chairman, Himachal Pradesh Marketing Board, Kuldeep Pathania, Coordinator, Drug De-addiction Board, Naresh Kumar, APMC Chairman Ajay Sharma, Chairman, Himachal Pradesh Ex-Servicemen Corporation, Col. Manish Kumar, District Congress Committee Hamirpur President Suman Bharti, Congress leader Pushpender Verma and Subhash Dhatwalia, Secretary to the Chief Minister Ashish Singhamar and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion. (ANI)