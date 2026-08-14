Vice President CP Radhakrishnan is set for a two-day tour of Tamil Nadu on August 16-17. He will attend convocations at SRMIST and the Central University of Tamil Nadu, a book release, and jubilee celebrations at SASTRA University across four districts.

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan will undertake a two-day visit to Tamil Nadu on August 16 and 17 during which he will participate in a series of academic, commemorative and literary events in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Thiruvarur and Thanjavur.

August 16 Itinerary

According to the Vice President's Secretariat, during his visit on August 16, the Vice President will attend the 22nd Convocation of SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) at Kattankulathur, Chengalpattu. He will also attend the first death anniversary function of La Ganesan, former Governor of Nagaland, Manipur and West Bengal, at Vani Mahal, T Nagar, Chennai. Later, CP Radhakrishnan will attend the release of the book titled 'Echoes of a Nationalist Mind', based on the thoughts and writings of late K Ramagopalan, Founder of Hindu Munnani, at DG Vaishnava College Auditorium, Chennai, a release further said.

August 17 Schedule

On August 17, the Vice-President will attend the Eleventh Convocation of the Central University of Tamil Nadu at Thiruvarur. He will thereafter participate in the Ruby and Silver Jubilee Valedictory Celebrations of SASTRA Deemed University at Thanjavur, a release added. (ANI)