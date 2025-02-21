Cong leadership signals no further talks with Shashi Tharoor, High Command to reject his demands amid tensions

New Delhi: The Congress leadership has indicated that there will be no further discussions with Shashi Tharoor, who is at odds with the leadership. In the wake of the uproar in the Congress over praising the LDF government's development policy and Modi's praise, Shashi Tharoor and Rahul Gandhi had a meeting in Delhi the other day. However, it is indicated that the High Command will not accept any of the demands put forward by Tharoor in the discussion.

Tharoor complained to Rahul that he had been neglected in the party for a long time and that consultations were decreasing. However, the High Command has decided not to consider Tharoor for organizational responsibilities at the national and state levels for the time being. Only the consideration given to other MPs in Parliament will be given. In this situation, Tharoor's next moves will be crucial. Tharoor made it clear in the discussion with Rahul Gandhi that he would have to take a tough stand if the Congress leadership hounds him. Tharoor points out that people are plotting against him in the state Congress as well.

Even though Tharoor took a stand against the party's position, the national leadership initially took a soft stance against him. However, after the state leadership hardened against Tharoor, who stood firm without correcting his position, the High Command intervened. Tharoor was accused of using data prepared by quoting fake figures provided by the government. With the KPCC president also hardening its stance, Tharoor was isolated and eventually reached a meeting with Rahul Gandhi.

