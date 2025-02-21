Cong leadership signals no further talks with Shashi Tharoor, High Command to reject his demands amid tensions

Congress leadership ends discussions with Shashi Tharoor after meeting with Rahul Gandhi, rejecting his demands and opting not to give him organizational responsibilities.

Published: Feb 21, 2025, 1:06 PM IST

New Delhi: The Congress leadership has indicated that there will be no further discussions with Shashi Tharoor, who is at odds with the leadership. In the wake of the uproar in the Congress over praising the LDF government's development policy and Modi's praise, Shashi Tharoor and Rahul Gandhi had a meeting in Delhi the other day. However, it is indicated that the High Command will not accept any of the demands put forward by Tharoor in the discussion. 

Tharoor complained to Rahul that he had been neglected in the party for a long time and that consultations were decreasing. However, the High Command has decided not to consider Tharoor for organizational responsibilities at the national and state levels for the time being. Only the consideration given to other MPs in Parliament will be given. In this situation, Tharoor's next moves will be crucial. Tharoor made it clear in the discussion with Rahul Gandhi that he would have to take a tough stand if the Congress leadership hounds him. Tharoor points out that people are plotting against him in the state Congress as well. 

Even though Tharoor took a stand against the party's position, the national leadership initially took a soft stance against him. However, after the state leadership hardened against Tharoor, who stood firm without correcting his position, the High Command intervened. Tharoor was accused of using data prepared by quoting fake figures provided by the government. With the KPCC president also hardening its stance, Tharoor was isolated and eventually reached a meeting with Rahul Gandhi. 

Kerala: Wild elephant spotted in Athirappilly with deep head injury dies despite treatment

Kerala: Controversy erupts after Islam scholar criticizes widow's viral trip to Manali, her daughter responds

Kerala: Amid financial crisis, govt hikes Delhi representative K. V. Thomas’s travel allowance

Kerala: Daring 6.5-hour rescue mission saves tiger from well in Palakkad's Nelliampathy

Kerala: Promised permanent job, denied salary for 6 years, teacher dies by suicide in Kozhikode

Kerala: Wild elephant spotted in Athirappilly with deep head injury dies despite treatment

UPSC CSE 2025: Last chance to apply for Civil Services Exam, application window closes today

India's Got Latent row: After Ranveer Allahbadia, Ashish, Rakhi Sawant summoned by Maharashtra cyber cell

BREAKING: 7 dead after bus with 40 people on board collides with truck in Gujarat's Kutch

Champions Trophy 2025, ENG vs AUS Preview: Can England capitalise on Australia's injury woes?

