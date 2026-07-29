Rahul Gandhi demanded Home Minister Amit Shah's removal, calling him 'culpable or incompetent' for police brutality against protestors during the 'Sansad March'. He also alleged that he was not allowed to speak in the Lok Sabha.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday demanded the removal of Home Minister Amit Shah over police action against protestors during 'Sansad March' on July 20 and alleged that he is "either culpable or incompetent" and "has to go" in either case.

Addressing a press conference hours after his speech in Lok Sabha during which the BJP objected to his remarks, Rahul Gandhi stuck to his allegations against the Home Minister. He also demanded an independent probe into the Delhi Police action monitored by the Supreme Court.

'Not allowed to speak in Lok Sabha'

Rahul Gandhi, who is Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, alleged that he was not allowed to speak in the House. "The Leader of Opposition (himself) is not allowed to speak in the Lok Sabha. Multiple times, I asked the speaker to bring order to the house so that I could speak... but I was not allowed... The excuse was that I said something about Amit Shah, that he was responsible for the brutality that was carried out... I was given an assurance that if I apologize, I will be allowed to speak. I will never apologise to the BJP, RSS or any other person associated with them," he said.

'Students brutalised on streets of Delhi'

He said that protesting students were fired at with pellet guns and claimed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah was responsible for "brutality" against the protesters. "The (protesting students) were shot with pellet guns. One boy who was shot with a pellet gun is most likely to lose his eye and may not be able to see. I have seen the AIIMS medical certificate, which shows that he was shot with pellet guns. Shock batons were used, not just normal lathis, lathis with nails. Where did the police get this idea from?" he asked.

"My issue is that where our students, people who are open-minded, ask questions, were brutalised on the streets of Delhi. They were shot with pellet guns... I have seen the medical certificate, AIIMS medical certificate... You can see a police officer slapping a minor... The brutalisation of our students is a fundamental issue... Bajrang Dal is being mobilised against them to frighten them. So that they do not do this type of thing again..."

Rahul Gandhi said it was his right as the Leader of the Opposition to raise issues that are important for the country. "To me, the most important issue today by far is the following: the issue where our students, people who are open-minded and ask questions, were brutalised on the streets of Delhi," the Congress MP said.

'Culpable or incompetent'

The Congress leader repeated his allegations he made outside the House. "There can be two possible scenarios. One is that the Home Minister issued the order. The second is that the Home Minister was unaware that firing would take place. In the first case, he is culpable; in the second, he is incompetent--it has to be one of the two; there is no third possibility," Gandhi had said.

The Lok Sabha passed Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 after a long debate and sharp exchanges. (ANI)