Delhi Police dismissed social media claims of a protester getting shot during a July 20 protest, citing hospital MLC reports that found only a minor blunt trauma wound. Congress leaders slammed the police action, citing severe injuries to students.

Police Refute Gunshot Injury Claims

Delhi Police on Wednesday issued a formal statement dismissing viral social media claims alleging that a demonstrator received bullet injuries during the July 20 protest in Central Delhi, confirming that hospital records found no proof of firearms usage.

Rejecting misleading online reports regarding the July 20 demonstration in Central Delhi, authorities released official medico-legal certificate (MLC) findings showing that the injured individual sustained only a minor blunt trauma wound.

Delhi Police in a post on X detailed the official medical examination findings, urging citizens to exercise caution. "Claims circulating on social media that a protester sustained gunshot injuries during the July 20, 2026 protest in Central Delhi are not corroborated by the MLC findings. MLC records a lacerated wound in front of the right tragus, with the nature of injury described as blunt. As per doctor's opinion, it is simple injury and there is no evidence of gunshot injury," Delhi Police wrote.

Rebutting the false narratives online and emphasising the authenticity of hospital documentation, Delhi Police noted, "Therefore, the claim of gunshot injury is not supported by the medical findings on the MLC. The public is advised to verify information through authentic sources before sharing such claims."

Congress Leaders Condemn Police Action

On the other hand, on Wednesday, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticised the police action against students protesting in the national capital, saying the entire country had witnessed the developments and raising concerns over the reported injuries suffered by demonstrators.

Speaking to reporters after the Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day, Priyanka Gandhi condemned the alleged use of force against students and highlighted the reported injuries during the protests. "The entire country saw what happened. A student lost his eye," she said.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Praniti Shinde raised serious questions on the police action against student protesters in New Delhi, condemning the physical assault on women demonstrators and criticising top government ministers for celebrating. "Injustice has been inflicted upon the students of the country, and women were beaten in a brutal manner. Who gave the order for this? While the entire country was mourning at RML Hospital, the education minister was being welcomed here. Are the BJP, the Prime Minister, and the Home Minister so terrified that they cannot face the country?"Praniti Shinde said.

Rahul Gandhi Questions Home Minister's Role

Earlier in the day, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi alleged that Union Home Minister Amit Shah was either "culpable or incompetent" over the police action during the July 20 student protests and asserted that the Home Minister must explain his role in Parliament.

Speaking to reporters after the Lok Sabha was adjourned, Rahul Gandhi said there were only two possible explanations for the action on student protesters at Jantar Mantar on July 20. "There can be two possible scenarios. One is that the Home Minister issued the order. The second is that the Home Minister was unaware that firing would take place. In the first case, he is culpable; in the second, he is incompetent--it has to be one of the two; there is no third possibility," Gandhi said. (ANI)