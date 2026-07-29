The Lok Sabha passed the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hailed it as a significant step, highlighting stricter punishments and fast-track courts to combat paper leaks.

Rajnath Singh Hails New Anti-Cheating Law

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday expressed that he is delighted that the Lok Sabha has passed the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 after an extensive debate. He emphasised that this is a significant step forward towards further strengthening the integrity of India's examination system. I thank the MPs and parties that supported the Bill.

Rajnath Singh elaborated on the punitive measures, thanking the lawmakers who backed the legislative initiative. "The Bill provides for stricter punishments, Special Fast Track Courts, time-bound investigations, Special Public Prosecutors and an expedited appellate mechanism to ensure that those involved in paper leaks and organised examination fraud are swiftly brought to justice," he said,

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh further expressed appreciation for Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh for comprehensively detailing the provisions of the newly passed anti-fraud legislation during parliamentary debates. "I would like to specially appreciate Dr Jitendra Singh ji for explaining all aspects of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026. He also gave insightful answers to the various points raised by certain MPs during the discussion in the Lok Sabha," Rajnath Singh said.

Rajasthan CM Calls Bill 'Historic'

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma lauded the clearance of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 by the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, calling it a landmark move to protect the aspirations and hard work of the nation's youth.

The Chief Minister posted on X praising the leadership behind the initiative and the strict measures enacted against examination fraud. He wrote, "The passage of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 by the Lok Sabha is a historic decision that safeguards the dreams, hard work, and trust of crores of youth across the country"

Conveying gratitude to the central leadership for protecting student energy and talent, the Chief Minister shared, "Under the visionary leadership of the Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, the Central Government has sent a clear message that there will be no compromise with talent, hard work, and integrity in the examination system henceforth. This bill, by striking a stern blow against paper leaks, cheating, and examination mafias, is a decisive step towards securing the future of the youth and making it transparent." "This historic initiative will strengthen the faith of every hardworking student and establish an examination system where success will be based solely on merit and diligent effort. Heartfelt congratulations to the Hon'ble Prime Minister ji and the Central Government for this crucial decision that protects the energy and talent of the youth in building a Viksit Bharat!" Bhajanlal Sharma wrote.

Jitendra Singh Counters Opposition During Debate

On Wednesday, Union Minister Jitendra Singh took several digs at Rahul Gandhi during his reply to the debate on the anti-paper leak bill in Lok Sabha and asked if the Congress leader "is even aware of basic parliamentary norms" and alleged that he had used unparliamentary language.

The Lok Sabha passed the Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 by voice vote after the minister's reply. Jitendra Singh used the word earlier used by Rahul Gandhi, over which there was prolonged furore in the Lok Sabha, and asked if he had used the expression for the youth of the country. "When such an important bill is being discussed, instead of offering suggestions, politics is being played over it. The unparliamentary language used by the Leader of the Opposition is shocking; it makes me wonder if he is even aware of basic parliamentary norms... What could be more unfortunate than calling the youth of this country--who are its future--"idiots"? he said.

Stricter Punishments and Key Provisions

The Bill proposes to enhance the punishment for persons resorting to unfair means by increasing the term of imprisonment to not less than five years, extendable up to ten years, as against the existing provision of imprisonment for a term of not less than three years, extendable up to five years. The maximum fine is also proposed to be enhanced from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 50 lakh.

For service providers found involved in offences, the Bill proposes to increase the maximum fine to Rs 5 crore and extend the period of debarment from conducting any public examination from four years to eight years.

For organised examination-related crimes, the Amendment Bill proposes to increase the minimum term of imprisonment from five years to seven years, extendable up to ten years, while enhancing the maximum fine from Rs 1 crore to Rs 10 crore. The Bill also empowers the Centre to constitute a Special Task Force for probing the paper leak and examination-related offences and also proposes a new Section 12A providing for completion of investigation within two months, designation of Courts of Session as Special Fast Track Courts for day-to-day trial of offences under the Act, completion of trial within three months from the date of filing of the charge sheet, and appointment of Special Public Prosecutors for every Special Fast Track Court. (ANI)