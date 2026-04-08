Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma as the 'most corrupt CM in India,' accusing him of looting the state. He urged voters to support the Congress alliance to end corruption, hatred, and violence ahead of the polls.

Stepping up the poll pitch ahead of the April 9 Assam elections, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on Himanta Biswa Sarma, accusing him of corruption and urged voters in Assam to support the Congress alliance in the upcoming elections. In a post on X, Gandhi said, "An appeal to every family of Assam - no more spending even a single day in corruption. Himanta has looted Assam - Assam knows this, the country knows this. Tomorrow is the day of change. Vote for the Congress alliance. Jai Assam, Jai Hind."

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'Most Corrupt Chief Minister in India'

Addressing voters, he further said, "This election is not just about changing the government. This is an election to eliminate violence, hatred, and corruption. The Chief Minister of Assam is the most corrupt Chief Minister in India. He has broken all limits of corruption. The whole of Assam knows this. Every child in Assam deeply understands this fact."

Congress's Guarantees for Assam

Outlining his party's promises, Gandhi announced, "The Congress party is going to give you guarantees. First guarantee: Within 100 days, we will ensure justice for Zubin Garg and his family. Second guarantee: A new health insurance system for Assam, through which every family will receive ₹25 lakh for healthcare and medical treatment."

He added that the party would introduce welfare measures for senior citizens and women, stating, "For our senior citizens, we are creating a new ministry, and we will provide them with a pension of ₹1250 every month. For women, there will be unconditional cash transfers to their bank accounts, and the government will provide ₹50,000 to start a new business."

Highlighting land rights, Gandhi said, "And we are going to provide permanent land titles (permanent patta) to 10 lakh people. Your Chief Minister snatches land from you; we will give you the right to land."

He concluded by urging voters to back Congress candidates, saying, "Please support our candidates, ensure the victory of every candidate, and bring a Congress party alliance government to power in Assam."

The remarks come amid intensified campaigning in Assam, with political parties making competing promises on welfare, governance, and development ahead of the elections.