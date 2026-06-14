A massive fire in Delhi's Tughlakabad Extension killed three. The investigation has taken a new turn with a viral CCTV clip. Delhi Police are probing a conspiracy angle and are trying to trace a woman seen in the footage for questioning.

CCTV Clip Sparks Conspiracy Angle in Probe

The investigation into the massive fire that broke out in a residential building in Gali Number 1, Tughlakabad Extension, which comes under Govindpuri Police Station, has taken a fresh turn after a CCTV clip surfaced on social media. Delhi Police have taken cognisance of the viral clip and are examining its contents in detail as part of the ongoing probe. Officials said the footage is being verified to establish its authenticity, timeline, and the sequence of events captured before and after the fire incident.

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According to Delhi Police, "We have taken cognisance of a video being circulated in connection with the Govindpuri fire incident. The matter is being investigated from all possible angles. We can't rule out the conspiracy angle. We are trying to detain the woman. The video is being analysed frame-by-frame by investigators to ascertain the context in which it was recorded and whether any individuals seen in it have a direct link to the incident. The matter is being investigated from all possible angles, and no possibility, including a conspiracy angle, is being ruled out at this stage."

Officials further said that efforts are underway to trace and detain a woman seen in the viral video for questioning. Her role, if any, in relation to the incident is being verified. Further inquiry is in progress.

Three Killed, Several Injured in Blaze

The incident of a massive fire that broke out in a residential building in Delhi's Tughlakabad Extension happened during the early hours of Friday, killing three people, and several others sustained injuries.

Regarding the incident, on Friday, the Delhi Police informed, "PCR Call was received on the night of 11th and 12th June, at PS Govindpuri at 2.24 am with regards to an incident of fire in a five-story residential building in Tughlakabad Extension, Govindpuri, Delhi. In a coordinated rescue operation, a total of 8 residents trapped by heavy smoke were evacuated and rushed to Safdarjung Hospital and AIIMS Trauma Centre. Three casualties have been confirmed, including a 22-year-old male and two females, while two others remain critical. "

Furthermore, ADO Yashwant Meena reported that, "Fire was in three scooties, two bikes and one bicycle at the ground floor parking area of the house and fire and smoke travelled to all ground + 05 floors. Ground, 1st and 2nd floors are completely burned, and the rest of the floors are partially burned. DFS also climbed to the terrace and, after cutting the terrace gate lock, entered the building, and two girls were rescued and rushed to the hospital by CATS and PCR. A total of eight persons were rescued."

Residents Recount Harrowing Midnight Ordeal

Amidst the chaos, residents recounted the harrowing midnight ordeal, describing their frantic, collaborative efforts to rescue trapped occupants by using sarees as makeshift ropes and cutting through safety grilles.

Recalling the incident, one resident stated that they arrived to find seven motorcycles and a scooter exploding on the ground floor. While residents managed to douse the flames using water, the fire had already caused significant devastation; despite their collective rescue efforts, one resident on the fourth floor could not be saved and succumbed to their injuries. "We live right across the street. When we realised a fire had broken out here, we rushed over immediately; the entire neighbourhood had come together to help. When we arrived, we saw vehicles exploding on the ground floor. There were 7 bikes and a scooter, and they were all blowing up. We managed to extinguish the flames using water. We also rescued people from the rear, using sarees to help them climb down and cutting through safety grilles at the back to get the girls out. In total, 8 people were injured, and one person died... One person who lived on the fourth floor has died; his name was Pankaj... This happened exactly at 2:00 AM, and a call was made at 2:10 AM..." the resident told ANI.

Another resident recounted that thick smoke made it impossible to even stand in the street. With the available pipe being too short to reach the blaze, residents spent the night manually passing buckets of water in a desperate effort to douse the fire. "We were sleeping when suddenly someone raised a hue and cry. We woke up. There was so much smoke in the street that it was impossible to even stand there. We, along with our neighbours, started filling buckets from our houses to douse the flames; we even tried using a pipe, but it wasn't long enough. We just kept passing buckets of water; that is all I saw. There was so much smoke," another resident told ANI.