Rahul Gandhi slammed the BJP for appointing Pralhad Joshi as Education Minister, calling him a 'defender of rapists' over the Bilkis Bano case. The attack followed similar remarks by Priyanka Gandhi in Parliament, which led to outrage from BJP MPs.

Rahul Gandhi Attacks New Education Minister Pralhad Joshi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday attacked the BJP-led government over Pralhad Joshi getting the Education portfolio after the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan and alleged that the party has given it to "a man who is a defender of rapists".

Rahul Gandhi, who is Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi could have chosen any leader in his cabinet to give charge of the Education portfolio but he chose Pralhad Joshi.

The allegations against Joshi were made by Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Lok Sabha in her speech in the debate on the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill and were strongly objected to by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and also by Pralhad Joshi, who demanded an apology. They also demanded that her remarks should be expunged.

Rahul Gandhi, who was accompanied by Priyanka Gandhi, attacked Joshi in brief remarks to the media. "Education Minister of India - the BJP puts a man who is a defender of rapists. That is the most filthy type of man. There can be no flithier man than somebody who says that rapists need protection. That is the Education Minister of India today. It's a strange reaction from the PM, that there are so many people in his cabinet, he could have chosen anyone of them. But he chooses a person who protects rapists. Quite amazing," he said.

Rahul Gandhi attacked Joshi apparently over alleged remarks on the premature release in 2022 of 11 men serving life sentences in the 2002 Bilkis Bano gangrape case. The Supreme Court had in January 2024 struck down the Gujarat government's order granting remission to 11 convicts who had gangraped Bilkis Bano and murdered her family members during the 2002 Godhra riots.

Uproar in Parliament Over Priyanka Gandhi's Allegations

Priyanka Gandhi's remarks against Pralhad Joshi created a furore in Lok Sabha. With BJP members asking her to authenticate her remarks, Priyanka Gandhi said she has an article containing the remarks of the minister.

Rijiju said Priyanka Gandhi's remarks amount to character assassination within Parliament, . "We do not expect such language...These statements should be expunged from the record. Secondly, such language should not be used...She should apologise to the House".

Joshi said Priyanka Gandhi should be expelled from Parliament. "Priyanka ji should have authenticated her statements. Action should be taken regarding the misinformation being spread. Can one simply say anything and get away with it?... I refute these allegations. She should be expelled and must apologise," he said.

Context of Education Ministry Shake-up

Dharmendra Pradhan resigned as Education Minister following protests by students over the NEET-UG paper leak.

In her speech, Priyanka Gandhi also alleged that the government has consistently weakened all employment-generating sectors. "The examination system itself has failed. There have been 152 paper leaks in the last decade. Crores of students have been affected, yet not a single culprit, not one member of the paper leak mafia has been punished," she said.

"They have hollowed out our education system by filling it with RSS pracharaks. They further complicated matters by forcibly establishing the NTA and centralising the system. Instead of increasing year by year, the share of the education budget in the country's total budget is actually declining," she added.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh earlier in the day moved the Public Examinations Amendment Bill in the House for consideration and passing. (ANI)