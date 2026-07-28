The HP Primary Teachers Federation's indefinite relay hunger strike against the School Complex System entered its third day. Despite CM Sukhu's assurance to form a committee, teachers will continue the protest until the notification is withdrawn.

The indefinite relay hunger strike launched by the Himachal Pradesh Primary Teachers Federation against the state government's School Complex System entered its third consecutive day on Tuesday, with teachers reiterating that the agitation would continue until the government formally withdraws the notification introducing the new administrative structure.

The relay hunger strike is being held at the Directorate of Elementary Education premises in Shimla, where teachers from different districts are taking turns to participate in the 24-hour fast. The protest follows a 15-day state-wide foot march and a massive gathering at the historic Chaura Maidan on Sunday, where thousands of serving and retired primary teachers, along with mid-day meal workers, multi-task workers and other education sector employees, demanded the rollback of the School Complex System introduced by the Himachal Pradesh government at the end of 2025.

Teachers Vow to Continue Strike Despite CM's Assurance

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had visited the protest site on Sunday and assured teachers that a committee would be constituted to examine their demands before holding further discussions. Despite the assurance, the federation decided to continue its relay hunger strike until the government's promises are translated into official action. Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, HP Primary Teachers Federation Working President Sanjay said the federation had already completed a 15-day "Nyaya Yatra" followed by a large protest rally before beginning the hunger strike.

"The Chief Minister came to our protest and assured us that a committee would be constituted to examine our demands. We appreciate his intervention and hope he honours his commitment. However, our relay hunger strike will continue until the notification on the School Complex System is formally withdrawn," Sanjay said. He said the teachers had earlier held a 43-day hunger strike after which the Education Minister had accepted their demands during high-level talks. However, according to the federation, the promised decisions were never implemented, and instead adverse notifications were issued, disciplinary proceedings were initiated against protesting teachers, and legal cases continued.

The 'School Complex System' Controversy

Sanjay said the federation's primary demand was the withdrawal of the School Complex System, alleging that it had adversely affected the interests of primary teachers and weakened the existing administrative framework of elementary education. He added that around 19,000 primary teachers are currently serving in Himachal Pradesh while nearly 5,000 teaching posts remain vacant.

The federation deliberately chose the summer vacation period for the agitation so that students' studies would not be disrupted. "We are fully committed to our students and their parents. That is why we began our agitation during the summer vacation and even organised the massive rally on a Sunday so that children's education would not suffer," he said.

Another protesting teacher, Tajendra Vikram, told ANI that although the federation has around 25 demands, it is currently focusing solely on the withdrawal of the School Complex System. "This new School Complex System will weaken the entire structure of primary education. Government schools mainly cater to children from ordinary families who depend on neighbourhood schools. The existing administrative system is managed by officers who have risen through the primary education cadre and understand ground realities. Diluting their powers will ultimately affect the quality of education," Tajendra Vikram said.

Hopes Pinned on Government Action

He said teachers remained optimistic because the Chief Minister had personally visited the protest site and had adopted what they described as a positive approach towards their concerns. "We hope the government withdraws the notification. Strengthening primary education requires filling vacant teaching posts and preserving the existing administrative structure. Teachers have always worked to bring honour to Himachal Pradesh and the country through quality education," he added.

The federation said teachers from different districts are participating in the relay hunger strike on a rotational basis, with district teams replacing one another every 24 hours. Leaders maintained that the protest would continue indefinitely until the government formally withdraws the School Complex System notification and fulfils the assurances made by the Chief Minister. (ANI)