Gujarat's ancient Pithora wall art, a tradition of the Rathwa tribal community, has secured a GI tag. This recognition aims to preserve its cultural heritage, protect authenticity, and create new economic opportunities for the tribal artisans.

Pithora painting, the centuries-old wall art tradition of Gujarat's Rathwa tribal community, is gaining wider recognition after it got a Geographical Indication (GI) tag, helping preserve its cultural heritage while creating new opportunities for tribal artisans.

The GI tag protects the authenticity of the traditional art form, safeguards indigenous knowledge and is expected to expand market access for artisans, encouraging younger generations to carry forward the centuries-old tradition.

Cultural Significance and Identity

Artist Paresh Rathwa said Pithora paintings remain an integral part of the cultural identity of the Rathwa, Bhil, Bhilala and Nayaka communities in Chhota Udepur district. "Even today, traditional Pithora paintings adorn the main walls of homes in our communities. Earlier, they depicted horses, gods and goddesses, along with animals, birds, forests, water and nature. These paintings were not merely decorative but were created as part of sacred rituals and held deep cultural and spiritual significance," he said.

Another artist, Kaushik Rathwa, said the art form continues to preserve the community's traditions and identity. "Through Pithora art, our culture and traditions remain alive. It is a part of who we are and has given us a unique identity," he said.

Traditional Artistry

Traditionally created by Lakharas using natural colours extracted from leaves, flowers, minerals and mahua, Pithora paintings are known for their vibrant depictions of mythology, rituals and nature.

Economic Boost and Preservation

Chhota Udepur Collector Gargi Jain said the GI recognition is providing greater visibility and economic opportunities for tribal artists. "The artists associated with Pithora painting are receiving greater recognition. The GI tag is strengthening the identity of this art form, boosting the handicrafts sector and creating better opportunities for artisans," she said.

The GI tag is protecting Pithora painting from imitation while promoting tribal craftsmanship, cultural tourism and sustainable livelihoods, reinforcing Gujarat's efforts to preserve its rich indigenous artistic traditions. (ANI)