Rahul Gandhi attacked the Centre over poll integrity, claiming the President sought proof of irregularities while the PMO issued a denial. He said the INDIA bloc will file a petition in the Supreme Court and demanded the CEC's resignation.

Gandhi Alleges PMO Interference, Cites President

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi launched a fierce attack on the Central government over the integrity of elections. Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi stated that the President of India had asked the opposition to present "proof" of alleged poll irregularities, asserting that the subsequent denial originated from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) rather than Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Addressing a news conference, Rahul Gandhi claimed that the highest constitutional office is aware of the situation. "We went to the President of India. President of India herself said, 'Give me the proof.' We are going to take the proof. I hope you noticed something. There was no denial from the President of India's office. I hope you noticed it. The denial was quietly made by the Prime Minister's Office. Even the President of India and her office know what is going on, and she has refused to deny what I said," Gandhi said.

'Battle for the Heart of Indian People'

Elaborating on the opposition's ideological and political confrontation, the Congress leader stressed that the battle is beyond regular street protests. "So we are not fighting for the street, brothers. We are fighting for the mind. We are fighting for the heart of the Indian people. And we are telling the Indian people that this type of India is dangerous for you. This type of India suits Mr. Ambani, suits Mr. Adani, suits Mr. Modi, suits Mr. Doval. It is dangerous for you. It is dangerous for your children," he remarked.

Opposition to Approach Supreme Court

Announcing a formal legal move before the judiciary, Gandhi revealed that the opposition had communicated with the Chief Justice of India (CJI) and is set to file a petition jointly. "Congress president and I wrote to the CJI, expressing our grave concern about the murder of Indian democracy and election fairness. CJI responded to us and instructed us to file a petition... Today, INDIA bloc leaders and I will go to the Supreme Court together and file this petition," he said.

Demand for CEC Gyanesh Kumar's Resignation

Directing a sharp attack at Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, the LoP demanded his resignation. "This is happening because we are raising the very same question that the two Election Commissioners had asked: why isn't Gyanesh Kumar resigning? Gyanesh Kumar, you have lost your sleep; we will not spare you... We know about your past and your corruption, and we are waiting..." Gandhi alleged.

'People of India Are on One Side'

Claiming sympathy within the ranks of security personnel, Gandhi stated: "Exactly 50% of the police personnel are telling us that what we are doing is right and we should continue. Police, ITBP, CRPF, the people of India are on one side and Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Ajit Doval, Gyanesh Kumar, and 4-5 members of the Election Commission who are facilitating 'vote chori' and hijacking the country are on the other side. We are increasing this divide..."

Call for Perseverance to 'Save Democracy'

Holding up a copy of the Constitution during his address, Gandhi described it as the sacred voice of the country's youth and urged people to show perseverance against police barricades and crackdowns. "Look, whoever is standing against the government, I want to say this to you: there are crores of youth who want to save democracy... Give me the Constitution. There are crores of youth who want to save democracy, who consider the Constitution their faith, because this is the voice of India. And this voice—the voice of all the people—we consider our sacred duty. And this is being attacked," he said.

"You think that one day we went out, the police stopped us. We went to Jantar Mantar, the police stopped us there. Students protested on Sunday, we were stopped there. Today we are going, today they will stop us. This resistance is not a matter of one day. We have been doing this continuously. And do not think that this started five days ago. Its expression is becoming visible now, but this resistance has been going on for years. So my message to you is: perseverance," Gandhi added.

The Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition insisted that democratic resilience demands long-term commitment. "If we do it tomorrow, they will stop us. If we do it the day after tomorrow, they will stop us. Let them stop us! This is how a nation is built. A nation is not protected in just two days. Do not think that simply stepping out and unfurling a flag means the nation is [protected]," he asserted.

(ANI)