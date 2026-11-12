A viral video shows a bus driver stepping outside a moving vehicle to dance while passengers remain inside. This reckless stunt has sparked outrage on social media, highlighting the dangerous trend of risking public safety for online fame.

People are frequently observed engaging in risky actions that endanger not only their own lives but also the lives of others in an attempt to fast become popular online.

A video that appeared on social media of a bus driver stepping off the vehicle and dancing alongside it as the bus—which appears to be carrying passengers—continues to proceed has brought attention to a similar event.

Social media users have questioned the rising tendency of creating reels and pursuing online fame at the expense of public safety in response to the viral video, which has raised worries about road safety.

User Nikhil Saini shared the video on X, criticizing the driver's behavior and said that viral trends and reels were increasingly contributing to accidents and disasters in the nation.

"Just look at this. Passengers are sitting inside a moving bus while the DRIVER is outside making a reel! Even more shocking, the passengers don’t seem to give a damn either. And if something goes horribly wrong, guess who’s going to be blamed? The government," he wrote.

Watch Viral Video

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How Did Social Media React?

A user wrote, "Why tye fuck are passeengers smiling and encouraging the driver to dance more ? How are they not scared?" Another user wrote: "Why people find reason for dying"

The video has reignited the debate over reckless social media content and the potential risks such stunts pose to unsuspecting passengers and other road users.