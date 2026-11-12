A woman trying to board a moving train at Ajmer station slipped and fell into the platform gap. Two RPF personnel pulled her out within 11 seconds.

A 39-year-old woman came within moments of being killed while attempting to board a moving train at Ajmer railway station. She lost her footing as the train gathered speed, was dragged alongside it and dropped into the narrow space between the coach and the platform.

Half her body was wedged in that gap while the train kept moving. Two Railway Protection Force personnel on patrol nearby caught sight of her and ran over. They seized her and hauled her towards the platform with everything they had.

The intervention took seconds and saved her life. CCTV at the station recorded the whole sequence, from the slip to the moment she was pulled clear.

The date was November 10. The woman has been identified as Reshma, wife of Ahmed, a resident of Hussainpur Khwabpur in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit district. She was travelling to Bareilly and had to catch a train for that journey.

As the train started moving, she ran alongside it, caught the handle of a coach door and tried to climb aboard. Her balance gave way, she slipped, and the movement of the train pulled her along until she dropped into the gap.

The footage runs for 11 seconds. It captures her attempt to board, the fall, and the response that followed. The two RPF men, Surendra and Narendra Kumar, are seen reaching her while the train was still in motion and dragging her onto the platform before she could be pulled under the wheels.

Passengers gathered around once she was on the platform.