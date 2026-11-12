A fresh bomb threat email has raised security concerns in Mumbai, naming Amitabh Bachchan's Jalsa, prominent public locations and other establishments. Mumbai Police are investigating the messages.

New bomb threats have been reported in Mumbai with an email sent by the Khalistan National Army listing high profile sites and individuals as potential targets. The email listed Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan's ‘Jalsa’ bungalow in Juhu, Punjab National Bank (PNB), Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (Mumbai Airport) and the city's Mayor's office as some of the sites to be targeted.

Amitabh Bachchan's Jalsa named in the alleged targets

The email said that Bachchan's iconic Jalsa home could be hit by a car bombing. The email stated when the attack would take place, and said the actor could be killed at his home by December 31.

The threatening mail, which makes references to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and the Khalistan movement, also mentions singer Diljit Dosanjh's upcoming performance on November 27 in Mumbai. The mail also says that there could be an attack at the venue and also mentions a court and the Mayor's office as possible targets. This has prompted an investigation by the police.

It also said there could be an explosion at Mumbai airport, a court attack and an alleged attack on November 27 at Mahalaxmi Stadium. It warned people not to attend any event or pick up any iphones.

Mumbai police increase security

This comes after another email received on October 23, threatening Bachchan's home, Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde's office and singer Diljit Dosanjh's concert on November 27.

On November 6, another email was received, naming the Bombay High Court, BSE, Jalsa and Mahalaxmi Racecourse as targets. Police launched an investigation and increased security after the threat.

The latest threats are being investigated to see who sent them, if they are linked and how credible they are. No suspicious items were found during searches of the locations mentioned in the October 23 email.