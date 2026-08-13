Congress MP KC Venugopal accused the Centre of being "solely responsible for the House washout." He alleged that Home Minister Amit Shah was avoiding discussions in the Lok Sabha and was hiding instead of addressing the members' questions directly.

Following the adjournment of the Lok Sabha for an indefinite period, Congress MP KC Venugopal on Thursday accused the Centre of being "solely responsible for the House washout," alleging that Union Home Minister Amit Shah was avoiding discussions in the House. Speaking to ANI, the Congress leader held the government solely responsible for the disruption of proceedings, alleging that it had "different agendas" which were rejected by the people of India. "The government is solely responsible for this House washout. They have different agendas, but the people of India have defeated that agenda," Venugopal said.

Venugopal said the Home Minister should come to the House and convey his willingness to discuss the issues and respond to members instead of writing to the Speaker. "Why is he writing a love letter to the House Speaker? Why doesn't he come to the House and tell the members whatever he wants to tell them? Why is he scared about all these things? The Home Minister has to come to the House and tell the House, 'I want to discuss. I'm ready to reply.' But instead of that, he's hiding completely," he added.

Lok Sabha Adjourned Amid Protests

His remarks come after the Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die today, soon after the commencement of the final day of the Monsoon Session following the traditional playing of Vande Mataram. The adjournment came amid persistent Opposition protests and heavy sloganeering that disrupted the House.

BJP, Opposition in Counter-Protests

The conclusion of the session came amid intense political friction, marked by high-voltage counter-protests between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Opposition MPs at the Makar Dwar steps within the Parliament complex. The BJP protested against the Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, over the Congress party's lack of acknowledgement regarding the ongoing protests in Jharkhand. That was followed by controversial sloganeering by opposition MPs, led by Congress MP Pawan Khera, who were seen protesting with a toy monkey and sloganeering, "56 inch ka chhota bandar, jaldi aao sadan ke andar." (ANI)