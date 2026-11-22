Union Home Minister Amit Shah, PM Modi, and other leaders paid tribute to late BJP Rajya Sabha MP Ramrao Sakharam Wadkute, who passed away at 72. He was remembered for his dedication to public service and the welfare of the underprivileged.

Amit Shah Pays Tribute To Late BJP Rajya Sabha MP Ramrao S Wadkute

Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed grief over the demise of BJP Rajya Sabha MP Ramrao Sakharam Wadkute, noting that the leader dedicated his life to the welfare and upliftment of the poor. In a post on X, the Union Home Minister offered his condolences to the bereaved family and supporters of the parliamentarian.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of Rajya Sabha MP Ramrao Sakharam Wadkute Ji. He remained deeply connected to the concerns of the poor and dedicated his life to their welfare and upliftment. My thoughts are with his bereaved family and admirers in this hour of grief," Shah wrote.

Wadkute passed away at the age of 72 following a severe heart attack. Wadkute was elected to Rajya Sabha earlier this year. He had served as a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) from 2014 to 2019. The late BJP leader had also served twice as the chairperson of the Maharashtra Sheep and Goat Development Corporation, Pune, with the rank of a Minister of State. He was elected to the Rajya Sabha in April 2026.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed deep sorrow over the demise of Ramrao Wadkute, remembering him for his lifelong commitment to social service and his efforts to strengthen the party's organisation in Maharashtra.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Deeply saddened by the passing of Rajya Sabha MP Shri Ramrao Wadkute Ji. He will be remembered for his contribution to society and emphasis on serving the poor and downtrodden. Equally noteworthy were his efforts to strengthen the BJP in Maharashtra. My thoughts are with his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

President Droupadi Murmu extended heartfelt condolences to Wadkute's family. Expressing grief in a post on X, she said, "Deeply saddened by the demise of Rajya Sabha MP Ramrao Sakharam Wadkute Ji. He was dedicated to the cause of public welfare and made valuable contributions to the development of Maharashtra and the nation. My heartfelt condolences to his family members, admirers and well-wishers.

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan also paid tribute to his public service and extended condolences to his loved ones. In a post on X, the Vice President emphasised that Wadkute's contribution to public service will always be remembered. "Deeply saddened by the passing of Rajya Sabha MP Shri Ramrao Sakharam Wadkute ji. His contributions to public life and service to the people will be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and supporters. May they find strength in this hour of grief," he said.