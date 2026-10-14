RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav slammed the Bihar govt after a boat capsize in Raghopur killed 13 children, citing systemic failures. Union Ministers Nityanand Rai and Chirag Paswan also reacted, announcing aid and flagging administrative negligence.

Tejashwi Yadav Slams Govt Over Systemic Failures

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Raghopur MLA Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday criticised the Bihar government following a fatal boat capsize in the Raghopur Diara area of Vaishali district, which claimed multiple lives, primarily children. Speaking on the tragic incident, Yadav questioned the circumstances surrounding the accident, highlighting severe systemic vulnerabilities in riverine transit and local healthcare infrastructure. "It is a truly tragic incident. We extend our condolences to the families of the children involved; this is a matter that requires investigation. How did the boat break at night? How were so many people on board? Questions are also being raised about the government and the local hospital facilities we have consistently demanded be improved,” Tejashwi Yadav told ANI.

Yadav further slammed the state administration over emergency response times and acute resource deficits in local medical facilities, announcing that his party would provide direct support to the grieving relatives. “There are reports of shortages regarding both doctors and oxygen. There also needs to be an inquiry into why the rescue team arrived late. We are now going to meet the affected families, and the party will provide them with financial assistance. Such incidents are happening everywhere; the Bihar government is not taking the matter seriously, and Samrat Choudhary is unable to manage the state effectively," Tejashwi Yadav said.

Centre, State Providing Aid: Nityanand Rai

In the wake of the tragedy, Union Minister of State Nityanand Rai responded to the incident, highlighting relief measures and administrative steps being taken by both central and state authorities. Emphasising that assistance is actively being disbursed, Nityanand Rai said, "The tragedy in Raghopur is deeply saddening. In this hour of grief, both the Modi government and the Bihar government are standing firmly by the affected families with the utmost promptness. Assistance is being provided through the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s relief fund and other Government of India mechanisms, alongside support from the Bihar government and the Chief Minister’s Disaster Relief Fund; the necessary formalities have not only been completed, but the aid has already begun reaching the affected families.”

Addressing the broader safety concerns surrounding river transport, Rai added, “The incident is deeply distressing and painful, though the loss suffered is irreparable... I have also instructed the District Magistrate to identify all boats in Vaishali district that are unfit for operation or in a dilapidated state; the owners must be urged to make them seaworthy, or else such boats must be banned from operating on the rivers..."

The remarks came following the death of at least 13 children aged 15 years or below after an overcrowded boat carrying around 20 children capsized near Rampur Shyamchand village in the Raghopur constituency at around 8:30 pm on Tuesday. The children were travelling to attend a feast in a neighbouring village.

Chirag Paswan Flags Negligence, Demands Accountability

Earlier today, Union Minister Chirag Paswan on Wednesday flagged alleged negligence in the boat capsize incident in Raghopur of Bihar's Vaishali district, where several children lost their lives, and directed officials to take immediate action against those found responsible for the tragedy. At least 13 children aged 15 years or below died in the tragedy.

Calling the incident tragic, Paswan said he visited the site late at night after learning about the incident, spoke to the local administration, including the District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police, and brought the matter to the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "My visit was driven by a dual purpose: to stand firmly with the grieving families during this difficult time and to understand the facts specifically, where and why this incident occurred," Paswan said.

Questions of accountability certainly arise: why was such a boat in operation there? Furthermore, such rides are not permitted after sunset; therefore, the local Circle Officer and Station House Officer are also accountable," he said. He said allowing so many children to board a single boat at once reflected negligence and contributed to the tragedy. "The administration is clear that boats should not be operated at night; yet, negligence on the part of those responsible for oversight has clearly come to light, and action will certainly be taken," he said.

Earlier today, Hajipur MP visited Nalanda Medical College Hospital to meet the children rescued from the incident and offer condolences to the affected families.

On Tuesday, Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary expressed grief over the lives lost and announced an ex-gratia assistance of Rs 4 lakh each for the families of the deceased. (ANI)