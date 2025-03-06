'Excited to be back at school': Raghav Chadha joins Harvard Kennedy School's program, shares video (WATCH)

AAP leader Raghav Chadha has been selected for Harvard Kennedy School’s prestigious global leadership program. The initiative, running from March 5 to 13, gathers top leaders, policymakers, and experts to discuss policy innovations, governance, and leadership.

Published: Mar 6, 2025, 3:41 PM IST

AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha has been selected for the prestigious Global Leadership and Public Policy for the 21st Century program at Harvard Kennedy School in the USA.

The program, held from March 5 to 13, brings together top global leaders, policymakers, and experts to discuss public policy, innovation, and leadership strategies.

Sharing the news on X, Chadha expressed his gratitude, stating, "I am delighted to share that I've been selected by the prestigious Harvard University for its program on Global Leadership and Public Policy at Harvard Kennedy School."

He further emphasized how this opportunity would help him serve the people better, saying, "This learning experience with a diverse cohort of handpicked achievers from YGL Voices will broaden my horizons and enable me to drive meaningful, people-centric policy changes in India."

Harvard Kennedy School’s Global Leadership Program is a highly selective initiative that invites emerging leaders from across the world to participate in an intensive program focused on policy-making, governance, and leadership. It equips participants with the skills needed to tackle global challenges like economic instability, climate change, social inequality, and unemployment.

During the nine-day program, participants will engage in discussions on global politics, leadership strategies, and policy innovations, gaining insights from renowned academics, policymakers, and industry leaders.

As one of the youngest members of the Rajya Sabha, Chadha’s selection further cements his position as a rising leader in Indian politics. He now joins a distinguished group of global policymakers who have previously attended the program, strengthening India's representation on the world stage.

With this Harvard opportunity, Chadha aims to leverage global insights to enhance governance and policymaking in India, reinforcing his commitment to people-centric leadership.

