IRCTC staffer throws garbage from moving train, loses job after viral video sparks outrage (WATCH)

An IRCTC staffer was caught on video dumping garbage from a moving train, ignoring passenger protests. After the clip went viral, he was fired, and penalties were imposed on the contractor. The incident reignited concerns over railway cleanliness.

A shocking video of an IRCTC staffer carelessly dumping garbage onto railway tracks from a moving train has sparked outrage on social media. The incident, which was caught on camera, shows passengers urging staffer to stop, but he ignores them and even justifies his actions, claiming he had no other place to dispose of the waste.

The video, which surfaced on X, carried the caption: “A senior IRCTC official throws garbage right from a moving train despite warnings. Scary to even imagine.” The clip quickly went viral, prompting Indian Railways to take immediate action. Officials sought the train’s PNR details to investigate the matter further.

RailwaySewa, an official support account for rail users, responded on X, confirming that the staffer—identified as Kanchan Lal, working on special train 04115—had been removed from his job. Additionally, a heavy penalty was imposed on the OBHS (Onboard Housekeeping Services) contractor responsible for waste management on the train.

The incident reignited debate over poor waste management on Indian trains. Social media users expressed frustration, with one commenting, “This isn’t just about one train. Every train in India faces the same filth!” Others criticized the government, questioning why Swachh Bharat campaign funds aren’t used to enforce stricter cleanliness measures.

Another user highlighted the lack of civic sense among both railway staff and passengers, suggesting that a ₹50 fine on every offender could help curb the issue. A comment read, "Because of such ill-mannered people, the railways get a bad name."

Following the backlash, Indian Railways reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining cleanliness, stating that it is “working 24/7 for the service of the nation.” While action has been taken in this case, social media users continue to demand long-term solutions for waste management in trains and railway stations.

