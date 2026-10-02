Youth Congress, SFI, and DYFI workers protested in Delhi against the Election Commission, alleging irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision exercise and demanding the removal of CEC Gyanesh Kumar. Similar protests were held in Mumbai.

Opposition Protests in Delhi

Youth Congress workers, members of the Students' Federation of India (SFI) and Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), along with opposition leaders, staged a protest near Jantar Mantar in Delhi on Friday against the Election Commission, raising allegations of irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise and demanding the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The protest was held amid heightened security in central Delhi after police denied permission for the proposed demonstration and imposed prohibitory restrictions under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023.

At the protest site, former Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) spokesperson Vijeta Dahiya said that people have the right to protest over issues concerning their right to vote. "We are being told not to go here or there...No one wants to protest, but when you make mistakes, and we have to protest against them...Protest anywhere in the country; it is a matter of right to vote," Dahiya said.

The protesters raised concerns over the SIR exercise and sought action against the Election Commission, including the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

In Delhi, security personnel were deployed around the protest area following the denial of permission for the proposed demonstration.

Nationwide Demonstrations Against EC

The Delhi protest was part of demonstrations against the Election Commission being held in different parts of the country.

In Mumbai, activists of the CJP and other civil society organisations staged a protest at Shivaji Park against the poll panel and alleged irregularities in the SIR exercise. Heavy police deployment was seen at Shivaji Park in Mumbai in view of the protest call.

The protests come amid continuing allegations by opposition parties and other civil society organisations regarding the conduct of the SIR exercise and the electoral rolls.

Meanwhile, a group identifying itself as members of "Gen next Mumbai" held a counter-protest against the CJP in Mumbai.

CM Fadnavis Dismisses Allegations

Reacting to the CJP protest in Mumbai, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the allegations against the Election Commission had already been countered. "The entire matter has been exposed. Following the press conference held by the three Election Commissioners, their fake narrative has been busted. Yet, attempts are still being made to push this fake narrative. They will not succeed in this," Fadnavis said.

CJP Spokesperson Calls CEC 'Traitor'

CJP spokesperson Saurav Das had also alleged that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar was a "traitor" and called him the "real anti-national", while claiming that the Mumbai protest would receive support from people across the country. "The youth of the whole country, the young generation, everyone came out last time for the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan. And this time too, it is going to be the same with Gyanesh Kumar, who is a traitor to the country. The youth of Mumbai are hitting the streets again. Today, a massive protest is going to happen at Shivaji Park. And I want, I appeal to all the Mumbaikars and our friends. Everyone, come," Das said. (ANI)