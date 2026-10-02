AAP initiated nationwide protests against CEC Gyanesh Kumar, alleging vote theft. Party leaders, including Atishi, were detained. The INDIA alliance, led by Congress, termed it a 'do-or-die' fight for democracy, expressing readiness for arrests.

AAP alleges 'vote theft', protests against CEC

Aam Aadmi Party National Media In-charge Anurag Dhanda on Friday said protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar had begun across the country, alleging that those raising their voices against him were being detained instead of action being taken against the CEC. "Protests against CEC Gyanesh Kumar have begun across the country. Stealing votes means stealing democracy. The astonishing thing is this: what kind of dictatorial government is this, where they are not arresting Gyanesh Kumar, the person accused of stealing votes, or putting him in jail? Instead, they are rounding up and imprisoning those who raise their voices against him, those who protest, demand his removal, call for an end to alleged vote theft, and seek to protect democracy," Dhanda said.

He said AAP leaders, including Atishi, had been detained during the protests. "They detained Atishi ji; they detained us. What were we saying? We were simply saying that Gyanesh Kumar is a vote chor and must step down from his post at all costs," he said.

Dhanda said there was growing public anger over the issue and claimed that protests had started in Mumbai, Delhi and other parts of the country. "The time has come. There is great anger among the people. Protests have started in Mumbai, Delhi, and across the nation," he said.

Congress calls it 'do-or-die' fight

Earlier today, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said the Congress party and the INDIA alliance were ready to face arrest, alleging that the votes of common people were being "snatched" through the Election Commission of India. Speaking on the CJP protest and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, he said that it is a "do-or-die" situation for thr Congress. "This is for saving the democracy of the country, saving the vote for a common man. Common men's votes are snatched by Modi and Shah through the Election Commission of India. So, this is a do-or-die fight for the Congress party and the INDIA alliance and all other opposition parties. We are not going to allow this thing," Venugopal said.

On the arrests during the protest, Venugopal said more arrests could take place in the coming days and asserted that the party was prepared to go to jail. "Today's arrest? Yes. In the coming days, more arrests will happen. We are ready to go to jail to save democracy. And their leaders will go to jail. We are ready. Let them prepare all the jails to fill us," he said. (ANI)