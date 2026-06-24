The YSRCP CRDA Farmers Protection Committee reaffirmed its commitment to protect Capital Region farmers' rights. It demanded the government honour land agreements and opposed any new land pooling, vowing to intensify legal and political efforts.

YSRCP Reaffirms Commitment to Farmers

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) CRDA Farmers Protection Committee has reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding the rights and interests of farmers in the Capital Region and resolved to intensify legal, political and public efforts to protect them.

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According to a statement from the Andhra Pradesh YSRCP State office, a meeting was held on Tuesday at the YSRCP Central Office in Tadepalli, where committee members reviewed the issues faced by Capital Region farmers, government policies affecting them, and measures required to ensure justice for those who contributed land for the capital project.

Committee Demands Adherence to Agreements

The committee for protecting the rights of Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) farmers stated that farmers had parted with their lands based on assurances given by the government and that it remains the government's responsibility to honour those commitments. It demanded that all farmers who contributed land for the capital be allotted developed returnable plots strictly in accordance with existing agreements, rules and proportional entitlements. Any decision that undermines the rights of farmers or alters agreed commitments should be avoided, the committee said.

The meeting strongly opposed any fresh land pooling or additional land acquisition from farmers who had already surrendered land for the capital project. Imposing further burdens on farmers after the original pooling process is unjust and unacceptable, members observed. The committee reiterated that YSRCP would firmly resist any move that runs contrary to farmers' interests, the release stated.

Call for Dialogue and Future Actions

Members noted that issues relating to additional land pooling are already before the courts and urged the government to respect the judicial process instead of pursuing unilateral decisions. The committee also called upon the government to immediately stop creating fear, pressure and uncertainty among Capital Region farmers and to engage with them through dialogue rather than coercive measures.

The release further stated that the meeting reviewed the recent visit of the committee's legal team to Nidamarru and Penumaka villages, where farmers were consulted directly regarding their grievances and concerns. A detailed report will be prepared based on these interactions to guide future action.

The committee further resolved to convene another meeting later this month to continue consultations with farmers and strengthen legal and public interventions. YSRCP reiterated that it would stand firmly with every affected farmer and continue its fight to protect the rights of Capital Region farmers, the release said. (ANI)