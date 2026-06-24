Ahead of the Amarnath Yatra 2026, security forces and disaster agencies conducted a joint mock drill in Ramban, simulating various threats to assess preparedness and strengthen response mechanisms for the annual pilgrimage.

Joint Mock Drill to Secure Amarnath Yatra

In view of the forthcoming Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra (SANJY) 2026, a joint mock drill involving security forces and disaster management agencies was conducted at the Yatra Langar sites of Chanderkote and Mehaar along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) in Ramban district. The exercise was aimed at assessing preparedness levels and strengthening response mechanisms to effectively deal with any potential threat or emergency situation during the annual pilgrimage.

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During the drill on Tuesday, various emergency scenarios were simulated, including a fire incident, a suspected drone sighting, and a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device (Car IED) blast. Security forces and emergency response teams demonstrated swift coordination, rapid deployment, and efficient management of the situations, underscoring their commitment to ensuring the safety and security of pilgrims.

The mock drill witnessed the participation of the Indian Army, CRPF, Jammu & Kashmir Police, SDRF, SOG Ramban, CISF, and other allied agencies. The exercise highlighted strong inter-agency coordination, operational readiness, and the collective preparedness of all stakeholders for the smooth and secure conduct of the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra.

Yatra Schedule and Security Alert

Security forces remain on high alert along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, with comprehensive security and logistical arrangements in place to ensure the safety of pilgrims and maintain uninterrupted movement during the Yatra. The annual Amarnath Yatra will officially begin on July 3 and is scheduled to conclude after 57 days on August 28, coinciding with the festival of Raksha Bandhan. The pilgrimage will commence simultaneously from the traditional 48-km Pahalgam track in Anantnag district and the shorter but steeper 14-km Baltal route in Ganderbal district.

Security Beefed Up Across Districts

Earlier on Sunday, Ganderbal Police intensified security arrangements across the district to ensure a safe and smooth pilgrimage experience for devotees ahead of the annual Mela Kheer Bhawani and the forthcoming Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra. As part of the security preparations, Ganderbal Police conducted area domination exercises in and around the Kheer Bhawani Temple at Tulmulla. The exercise aimed to maintain a secure environment for devotees, local residents and visitors attending the annual religious gathering.

The police have also strengthened highway checking and surveillance measures along the Ganderbal-Baltal axis. Security personnel are carrying out thorough vehicle checks and maintaining strict vigilance at key locations to ensure comprehensive security along the pilgrimage route.

Furthermore, Advance Security Tasking (AST) exercises are being conducted at strategic locations to assess and strengthen the security grid, improve coordination among various security agencies and ensure a swift response to any emerging situation during the Yatra period.

According to the release, these measures form part of a broader security plan aimed at ensuring the peaceful conduct of the upcoming religious events. (ANI)