Delhi AAP President Saurabh Bhardwaj and other party leaders were detained while protesting outside Vikaspuri Police Station. They were demanding an FIR against PWD Minister Parvesh Verma for allegedly slapping a youth during a road inspection.

AAP Demands FIR, Leaders Detained

Delhi AAP President Saurabh Bhardwaj on Monday said that no FIR had been registered against Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Verma even two days after an alleged slapping incident during a road inspection in Tilak Nagar. Bhardwaj, along with AAP MLAs and councillors, were detained by Delhi Police during the protest outside Vikaspuri Police Station, where they were demanding an FIR against Verma. The protest was held after AAP leaders shared a purported video claiming that Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Verma allegedly slapped a local youth during a road inspection.

Speaking to ANI before the detention, he said, "When Jarnail Singh—in the presence of Minister Parvesh Verma and the camera—demonstrated the poor quality of the road by breaking off a piece with his hands to expose the corruption and embezzlement of funds in road construction, Parvesh Verma flew into a rage. He attacked the cameraman, snatched his phone, slapped him, and attempted to destroy the evidence of corruption; when the young man lunged back towards him, he fled in fear and hid behind the police. Two days have passed, yet no FIR has been registered against Parvesh Verma. Instead, an FIR has been filed against Jarnail Singh. This shows that the BJP fears people in every street and neighbourhood will expose their corruption by simply picking apart these roads with their hands; that is why these FIRs are being filed. However, this movement will not stop now, and we will remain seated right here until an FIR is registered. We have already made it clear that if the police misbehave with our women tonight—as they did yesterday—we will stage a sit-in at the Police Commissioner's office."

Victim Recounts Alleged Assault

On Sunday, a youth who alleged that he was slapped by a Delhi PWD Minister claimed that the minister "could not handle" the reality of the poor condition of the road and later assaulted him after snatching his phone. Speaking to ANI, the youth, Sahib Singh, alleged that Verma did not expect the condition of the road to come to light and claimed that the minister assaulted him during the incident. "Parvesh Verma had no idea he would be exposed. He did not expect the reality of the road to come to light. At that moment, the MLA picked up a piece of the road, and it crumbled in his hand like a 'papad'... he couldn't handle it. He snatched my phone, twisted my arm, and slapped me. Afterwards, he had the BJP goons accompanying him beat and threaten me; he issued threats himself as well," he said.

Questioning the incident, Singh said, "Can no one even ask a question these days? What are the youth of the country supposed to do?" He further alleged that his complaint was accepted by police, but an FIR was not registered against the minister. "A copy of our complaint was accepted, but an FIR is not being registered against the Minister. We demand that, at the very least, an FIR be registered against him, and appropriate further action be taken," he said. (ANI)