A Meerut family has gone viral for celebrating their daughter Pranita's divorce with drums and sweets outside a court. Led by her father, Dr. Gyanendra Sharma, the family's public display of support aimed to challenge social stigma and mark the end of a difficult marriage as a moment of relief.

In a society where divorce is frequently stigmatised, a Meerut family has gained worldwide recognition for choosing support and celebration over quiet. A video that has gone viral depicts a father and his relatives celebrating his daughter's divorce with drums, candy, and public gestures of sympathy outside a local court. The woman, Pranita, had recently been awarded a divorce by a family court when her father, Dr Gyanendra Sharma, organised what many characterised as a 'unconventional yet significant gesture.'

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Family members gathered outside the courthouse, dancing to the rhythm of drums and handing out laddoos to passersby. Their message was clear: the end of a tough marriage was a time of relief and newfound strength, rather than sadness. In the video, several relatives are seen wearing black T-shirts printed with Pranita’s photograph alongside the words, “I Love My Daughter. My Heart, My Soul." Pranita herself wore a matching T-shirt that read, “My Family, My Life."

According to reports, speaking about her experience, Pranita stated that she had made genuine efforts to save her marriage. She said that legal processes had commenced in 2021, but despite her efforts, the situation had not improved. Throughout this time, she commended her father with sticking solid by her side. She expressed appreciation and hoped that others will have the same unshakeable support from their families during tough times.

Dr Sharma noted that the event had a strong emotional meaning. He remembered that drums were played when his daughter was born, and he wanted to repeat the gesture to underline her worth and dignity at all stages of life.

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Pranita, the only daughter in the family, married in 2018. Over time, she reportedly faced persistent harassment from her in-laws, prompting her to take the step of seeking a divorce. The court eventually ruled in her favour. The family's journey has not been without challenges. In 2022, they lost Pranita's brother in a horrible car accident, which severely devastated them. Amidst personal tragedy and ongoing hardships, the choice to support Pranita became even more important.

Social Media Reactions

"Celebration after receiving 10 crore alimony," one person said, questioning the purpose of the party.

“This is not meant to belittle marriage; rather, it is intended to normalise the fact that a woman's life does not cease with divorce. This is exactly what society lacks,” another person wrote.

"These feminist hypocrisy is laughable because if they had opted for a mutual divorce then the divorce would have been granted in a year but they chose to harass the groom's family," a third remark said.

“The divorce party trend is a new and rising trend. Divorce is also on the rise as a result of Western influence on Indian culture,” according to one user.