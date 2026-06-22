Delhi CM Rekha Gupta met families of victims from the Saidulajab building collapse and Hauz Rani fire. She provided ₹10 lakh ex-gratia assistance to each family and assured them of strict action against those found guilty.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday met families who lost their loved ones in the Saidulajab building collapse and the Hauz Rani fire tragedy and handed over ex-gratia assistance of ₹10 lakh each, while assuring strict action against those responsible.

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Expressing deep condolences to the families of the deceased in both incidents, the Chief Minister said that such unbearable grief cannot be put into words. As a mother, a daughter and a public servant, she said, she could deeply understand the pain and suffering being endured by the affected families.

CM Assures Action and Support

The Chief Minister stated that those responsible for these tragedies would not be spared. She also said that the government is taking concrete steps to ensure that such incidents do not recur in the future.

The Chief Minister said that the loss of precious lives in the building collapse at Saidulajab on May 30 and the fire tragedy in Hauz Rani on June 3 can never be compensated for. In the Saidulajab tragedy, several promising young people with dreams of a bright future lost their lives, while the Hauz Rani fire took away two generations from the same family.

She said this was not only the grief of the affected families but also a loss felt by society as a whole. MLA from Malviya Nagar, Satish Upadhyay, along with senior officials from the concerned departments, was also present on the occasion.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta told the bereaved families that she had no words that could lessen their pain and sorrow. No government in the world and no amount of financial assistance can bring back a loved one.

'Human life is beyond value,' she said, 'but in this difficult time, the Delhi government stands firmly with the affected families like a family of its own.' She assured them that those responsible for these tragic incidents would not be spared under any circumstances and that the causes of the incidents would be thoroughly investigated, with strict action taken against those found guilty in accordance with the law.

Ex-Gratia Assistance Provided

On the occasion, the Chief Minister handed over ex gratia assistance to the families of those who lost their lives in the Saidulajab building collapse. The beneficiaries included Ramesh Chandra, father of the late Ekta Chaudhary; Ram Prakash, father of the late Ravi Prakash Verma; Rajesh Kumar, father of the late Kapil; Sanjay Kumar, father of the late Nalin; Satyavan Verma, father of the late Alok; and Jai Raj Ojha, husband of the late Parvati Ojha.

The Chief Minister also provided assistance to the families affected by the Hauz Rani fire tragedy. These included Saroj Devi, wife of the late Ashok Kumar Goyal; Sachin Agarwal, on behalf of the late Kamla Agarwal and the late Jawari Lal Agarwal; and Ramesh Prasad, on behalf of the late Shrutika Barnwal.

Strengthening Safety Mechanisms

The affected families also raised concerns related to administrative arrangements and emergency response systems, stressing the need for more effective and concrete measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

The Chief Minister said the Delhi government has already begun taking the necessary steps to prevent similar incidents and is working to further strengthen safety mechanisms. To curb the rising number of fire incidents in the capital and ensure swift action during emergencies, the Delhi government is preparing a special fire safety plan.

(ANI)