Uddhav Thackeray stated he will respond to the defection of six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs to the rival faction led by Eknath Shinde. Shinde welcomed the MPs, calling the move a continuation of the 2022 split aimed at saving the original party.

Thackeray to 'put forward our side' on defections

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Monday said he would soon present his side on the ongoing political developments within the party, as the organisation grapples with a major setback following the defection of six Lok Sabha MPs to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

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Speaking briefly to the media here, Thackeray refrained from making detailed comments on the rebellion but indicated that the party would respond at an appropriate time. "When I feel the time is right, I will call the media and speak to you. Let them present their position. We will soon put forward our side as well," Thackeray said.

6 MPs Join Shinde Faction, Strengthening Party

His remarks came after six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs formally joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. Announcing the development, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde welcomed the lawmakers and said their induction had strengthened the party's position in Parliament.

The political storm had gathered pace after six MPs skipped a recent parliamentary party meeting in New Delhi, fuelling speculation of a fresh split within the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction. Sanjay Haribhau Jadhav, Bhausaheb Rajaram Wakchaure, Omprakash Bhupalsingh Nimbalkar, Sanjay Dina Patil, Sanjay Uttamrao Deshmukh, and Nagesh Bapurao Patil Ashtikar joined Shiv Sena here.

Eknath Shinde, who addressed a press conference, said that six Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MPs had joined the Shiv Sena and noted that it was a continuation of the 2022 political split that was aimed at "saving the original Shiv Sena." He said the MPs have joined the party for the development of their constituencies rather than personal gain. "Today we welcome all these six kattar Shivsainik MPs into the original Shiv Sena of Balasaheb Thackeray and Anand Dighe. In 2022, we carried out a revolt when 40 MLAs joined us, and that was to save the Shiv Sena of Balasaheb. This is the second phase of that same movement. We are here to preserve the ideology of Shiv Sena and Balasaheb, and that is why these MPs have decided to come to the original Shiv Sena," Shinde said.

War of Words Erupts Between Factions

The rebellion has triggered an intense war of words between the two factions. While Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders have accused the defecting MPs of betraying the party's ideology and mandate, leaders of the Shinde faction have maintained that the lawmakers joined them out of confidence in Shinde's leadership and dissatisfaction with the Uddhav Thackeray-led camp. (ANI)