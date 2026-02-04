Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri slammed Rahul Gandhi's 'traitor' comment against BJP's Ravneet Singh Bittu. Puri called the remark inappropriate and unacceptable, emphasizing that leaving a party does not make someone a traitor to the country.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday strongly condemned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's use of the word "traitor" for BJP MP Ravneet Singh Bittu, saying it's unacceptable to label anyone, especially from the Sikh community, with such a term. Addressing a press conference in Delhi today, Puri stated that Rahul Gandhi's comment was inappropriate, and parliamentary discourse should be grounded in decency and respectful language.

Puri added that while it's understandable Rahul Gandhi was upset about Bittu leaving Congress, using the word "traitor" is a serious issue, implying betrayal of the country. He emphasised that just because someone leaves a party, they shouldn't be labelled a traitor, and Gandhi's comment was unacceptable. "Rahul Gandhi used the word 'traitor' for Ravneet Bittu today. This word should not be used lightly, as it means one who betrays the country. This is a serious issue for the Sikh community. LoP Rahul Gandhi is upset that Bittu ji left his party, but he also told him that you will come back. Just because a turban-wearing person leaves your party, you call him a traitor. The word he used is unacceptable. To label anyone from any community as a traitor is unacceptable. Parliamentary discourse, both outside and inside the parliament, has to be grounded in decency and in decent language," said Puri.

War of Words Erupts Outside Parliament

The controversy erupted outside Parliament when Rahul Gandhi and Ravneet Singh Bittu exchanged words, with the Lok Sabha LoP calling Bittu a "traitor." The war of words began when Ravneet Bittu commented on the MPs protesting outside Parliament, saying, "They are sitting as if they won a war."

'Crosses All Boundaries of Civility'

Earlier in the day, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Puri criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks about Sardar Ravneet Singh Bittu, saying that calling him a "traitor" crosses all boundaries of civility, decency, and dignity. In a post on X, he said that such a comment is unjust for a Sikh leader for merely choosing the BJP's ideologies, and whose ancestors were slaughtered by terrorists themselves. "The way Rahul Gandhi has addressed parliamentarian and respected Sikh leader Sardar Ravneet Singh Bittu, as a 'Traitor' crosses all boundaries of civility, decency and dignity. It is entirely possible that he holds a deep grudge against Bittu for choosing the policies of Vikas espoused by the Modi Govt over the directionless Congress. But, that cannot ever justify such a slur against a proud Sikh whose own grandfather was slain by terrorists..." Puri wrote on X.

Details of the Confrontation

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi had referred to Ravneet Bittu as a "traitor" as he passed by the protesting Congress MPs at Makar Dwar of the Parliament. Rahul Gandhi's jibe came after Raveent Bittu quit the Congress and joined the BJP in 2024. Gandhi said, "Here is a traitor walking right by. Look at the face."

The Congress leader offered to shake his hands, saying, "Hello, brother, my traitor friend. Don't worry, you will come back (to Congress)." The Union MoS refused to shake hands and called Rahul, "Desh ke dushman (enemy of the state)". (ANI)