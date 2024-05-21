Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Punjab women decry AAP's broken Rs 1,000 promise, seek PM Modi's leadership for prosperity (WATCH)

    Women across Punjab have voiced their frustration over AAP's unfulfilled promises, particularly the pledge to provide Rs 1,000 per month to every adult woman, which has yet to be implemented two years into their term.

    At a time when Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has boldly claimed that it is poised to win all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab, the on-the-ground realities paint a different picture, with the party facing significant challenges due to its performance over the past two years.

    Women across Punjab have voiced their frustration over AAP's unfulfilled promises, particularly the pledge to provide Rs 1,000 per month to every adult woman, which has yet to be implemented two years into their term.

    Residents are demanding a stable government that prioritises real development and aims for a debt-free Punjab. They highlight critical issues such as unemployment and the state government's blocking of central government schemes.

    In March 2022, AAP took control of the Punjab government, riding on a wave of promises including free power, employment opportunities, corruption-free governance, world-class schools, top-notch health facilities, Rs 1,000 monthly payments for adult women, increased old age pensions to Rs 2,500 per month, and a drug-free Punjab.

    However, villages in Punjab have expressed concerns about last year's review process that determined eligibility for beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act (NFSA). Many people who previously received 5 kg of wheat per month at a nominal price of Rs 2 per kg were excluded from the list until early this year, leading to widespread discontent.

