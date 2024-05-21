Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Pune Porsche accident: Owner, manager of bar arrested for serving liquor to minor; what we know so far

    The juvenile driver, the son of a real estate developer, was reportedly intoxicated at the time of the crash. According to police sources, the teenager said that his father was aware of his partying and drinking activities and that he had the car with him. The father has also been detained for questioning.

    First Published May 21, 2024, 12:21 PM IST

    In a recent development, the Pune Police have arrested the manager and owners of two city pubs following a tragic incident where a Porsche driven by a 17-year-old boy fatally struck two people in the Kalyani Nagar area. Cosie Hotel and BLAK are under investigation for allegedly serving alcohol to minors and violating other regulations.

    The arrested individuals are Cosie Hotel owner Pralhad Bhutada, manager Sachin Katkar, and BLAK manager Sandeep Sangle.

    It is reportedly said that the Pune Municipal Corporation and Pune Police will intensify actions against bars, pubs, and restaurants operating beyond permissible hours.

    The tagic incident took place around 3:15 am on Sunday when a group of friends on motorbikes were returning from a party. At the Kalyani Nagar junction, a speeding luxury car collided with one of the motorcycles, resulting in the deaths of Anis Awadhiya and Ashwini Costa.

    The Juvenile Justice Board granted bail to the teenager on the same day, instructing him to write an essay on road accidents. This decision has sparked criticism from the public.

    Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar stressed the seriousness of the incident and said that actions have been taken under IPC Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder).

    Additionally, the father faces charges under Sections 75 (punishment for cruelty to child) and 77 (penalty for giving intoxicating liquor or narcotic drug or psychotropic substance to a child) of the Juvenile Justice Act.

    "Any misconceptions about leniency by the police are incorrect. Anyone found supporting the accused will face severe punishment. Trust us; the guilty will be punished irrespective of their economic status," Kumar assured the public.

