'Is everyone in the country Pakistani?' Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal attacks BJP leader Amit Shah (WATCH)

In his rally, Shah had alleged that Kejriwal and Gandhi enjoy more support in Pakistan compared to India. He further criticized Rahul Gandhi for his stances on Article 370, the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), and the ban on instant triple talaq.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday (May 21) sharply responded to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's claim that he and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi have more supporters in Pakistan than in India. Addressing a press conference, CM Kejriwal also claimed that fewer than 500 people attended Shah's public meeting in Delhi's Sangam Vihar on Monday.

The Delhi CM accused Shah of insulting the people of Delhi and labelling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supporters as 'Pakistanis.'

"The people of Delhi have formed our government by giving us 62 seats and a 56 percent vote share. Are the people of Delhi Pakistani? The people of Punjab gave us 92 out of 117 seats. Are the people of Punjab Pakistanis?" he questioned.

CM Kejriwal intensified his attack, highlighting the widespread support for AAP across various states, including Gujarat, Assam, Goa, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh. He also claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has chosen Amit Shah as his successor for December 2025, when PM Modi is expected to retire.

"You have become so arrogant that you started abusing and threatening people. You are not yet the PM, and you are already displaying such arrogance. Let me inform you that you are not becoming the PM, because the BJP is not forming the government on June 4," Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal further announced that the Opposition INDIA bloc is projected to form the next central government, securing more than 300 seats, based on recent surveys. "As the fifth phase of elections concludes, it is becoming evident that on June 4, the Modi government will be ousted, and the INDIA alliance will form a coalition government with over 300 seats," he said.

Voting for the first five phases of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections is complete. Delhi's seven Lok Sabha constituencies will vote in the sixth phase on Saturday, May 25. The results will be announced on June 4.

