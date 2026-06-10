The Punjab State Weekly Lottery results for 10 June 2026 are out! The draw was held at 5 PM. Find out who won the top prize of ₹15 lakh and check the full list of winning numbers right here. Get all the details on today's winners and prize money.

Punjab Weekly Lottery Results 10 June 2026: For the thousands of people eagerly waiting, the good news is finally here. The results for the Punjab State Dear 50 Buster Wednesday Weekly Lottery were officially declared on Wednesday evening at 5 PM. As soon as the draw was completed, the list of winning numbers was released. Now, ticket holders can match their numbers to see what prize they've won and find out the lucky number that bagged today's top prize in the Punjab Weekly Lottery result.

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Dear 50 Buster Wednesday Weekly Lottery Result: Check the Full List of Winning Numbers Here

You can also check the Punjab Weekly Lottery result list here

All the winning numbers for the Punjab Weekly Lottery have been officially released. Ticket holders can cross-check their ticket numbers to see if they have won a prize. You can also click on the direct link provided to view the winner list.

Dear 50 Buster Wednesday Weekly Lottery Result List

Punjab Weekly Lottery Result: Lakhs of people participate every week

Punjab's weekly lottery is considered one of the state's most popular lottery schemes. The chance to win a huge prize for a small amount attracts a lot of people. That's why thousands of people buy tickets and take part in the draw every week. The draw is conducted under the supervision of the state lottery department through a completely transparent process, which helps maintain the participants' trust.

It's not just the jackpot, there are many other prizes too!

The special thing about this lottery is that it's not just about the first prize; there are several other prize categories. This increases the chances of winning for more people. Check out the full list of prizes in different categories below:

First Prize - ₹15 lakh

Second Prize - ₹9,000

Third Prize - ₹4,000

Fourth Prize - ₹2,000

Fifth Prize - ₹1,000

Sixth Prize - ₹500

Seventh Prize - ₹100

Punjab Weekly Lottery Price: A ticket costs just ₹50

A single ticket for the Punjab State Weekly Lottery costs only ₹50. Anyone interested can buy tickets from authorised lottery vendors. The low investment and the possibility of a big win make it very popular among people.

(Note: This article is for informational purposes only. This website does not support any kind of gambling activity.)