The Punjab State Dear 50 Jackal Saturday Weekly Lottery draw for November 28, 2026, offers a massive first prize of Rs 21 lakh. Participants can check the winning ticket numbers and series online after the 6:30 PM draw. The official results will determine who claims the various cash rewards.

The Punjab Lottery Result for November 28, 2026, is expected to attract considerable attention as ticket holders await the Punjab State Dear 50 Jackal Saturday Weekly Lottery draw. The lottery offers a first prize of Rs 21 lakh, making it an important draw for participants hoping to win the jackpot.

The Saturday draw is scheduled for 6:30 PM. Participants can check their ticket numbers and series after the results are officially announced. The winning numbers and complete prize list will be updated following the draw.

Also Read | Punjab State Dear 50 Colt Friday Weekly Lottery, November 27: Rs 21 Lakh Winner, Full Prize List And More

Punjab State Dear 50 Jackal Lottery, November 28, 2026: Draw Details

Here are the important details of Saturday's Punjab State Lottery:

Lottery Name: Punjab State Dear 50 Jackal Saturday Weekly Lottery

Draw Date: November 28, 2026

Day: Saturday

Draw Time: 6:30 PM

Ticket Price: Rs 50

First Prize: Rs 21 lakh

Punjab State Dear 50 Jackal Saturday Lottery: Prize Money

The Dear 50 Jackal Saturday Weekly Lottery offers multiple prize categories. The published prize structure includes the following rewards:

First Prize: Rs 21,00,000

Second Prize: Rs 9,000

Third Prize: Rs 3,000

Fourth Prize: Rs 2,000

Fifth Prize: Rs 1,000

Sixth Prize: Rs 500

Seventh Prize: Rs 100

The first-prize winner will receive Rs 21 lakh, subject to applicable lottery rules and verification.

The winning numbers for the November 28 Dear 50 Jackal Saturday Weekly Lottery are awaited. The complete result will be updated after the draw takes place. Ticket holders should carefully check their ticket series and numbers against the official result announcement before claiming any prize.

Also Read | Punjab Dear 200 Lottery December 2026: Rs 1.5 Crore First Prize, Draw Date, Time And Claim Process

How To Check Punjab Lottery Result November 28, 2026?

Follow these steps to check the Punjab State Lottery result: