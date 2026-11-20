The Directorate of Punjab State Lotteries is conducting the draw for the Dear 50 Colt Friday Weekly Lottery today, featuring a grand first prize of Rs 21 lakh. Participants are advised to check their tickets against the official Punjab Government Gazette.

he Directorate of Punjab State Lotteries is set to conduct the draw for the Punjab State Dear 50 Colt Friday Weekly Lottery (Draw No. 69) today, Friday, November 20, 2026. Scheduled to take place at 6:30 PM at the Camp Office in Ludhiana, the draw carries a grand first prize of Rs 21 lakh.

Priced at Rs 50 per ticket, the Dear 50 Colt Friday Weekly scheme is issued across series A, B, C, and D with five-digit ticket numbers ranging from 00000 to 99999. Ticket holders across Punjab and other authorized states can check the official winning numbers below as soon as the gazette PDF is released.

Also Read | Punjab State Dear 50 Colt Friday Weekly Lottery, November 20: Rs 21 Lakh Winner, Full Prize List and How to Check

Punjab State Friday Weekly Lottery: Dear 50 Colt Winning Numbers

1st Prize: Rs 21 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs 9000

3rd Prize: Rs 3000

4th Prize: Rs 2000

5th Prize: Rs 1000

6th Prize: Rs 500

7th Prize: Rs 100

Participants checking their tickets today are advised to cross-reference both the series alphabet and the five-digit or four-digit ticket number against the official Punjab Government Gazette rather than relying solely on third-party listings.

Also Read | Punjab State Thursday Weekly Lottery Result, November 19: Dear 50 Chief Winning Numbers OUT! Check Rs 21 Lakh Winner

With official results published directly through the Punjab Government Gazette, participants are encouraged to verify their tickets carefully and complete any prize claim formalities well within the 30-day window. Keep your tickets safe until you have cross-checked every tier on punjabstatelotteries.gov.in, and remember to participate responsibly within your budget.