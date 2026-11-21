Samajwadi Party MP Zia Ur Rehman Barq claims the BJP faces a difficult path for the 2027 UP Assembly elections, stating that NDA allies feel cheated due to lack of respect and are demanding more seats, creating tension within the coalition.

SP MP Claims BJP Faces Tough Road Ahead In Uttar Pradesh 2027 Polls

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 21 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Zia Ur Rehman Barq on Saturday took a swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over mounting seat-sharing demands by its allies in Uttar Pradesh, saying the "road ahead will not be easy" for the ruling party ahead of the 2027 Assembly polls. The Sambhal MP claimed that NDA constituents feel disappointed and "cheated" due to a lack of respect and responsibilities, adding that even with the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Ministers tasked with managing alliance talks, holding the coalition together would remain a tough challenge.

Talking to ANI in Lucknow, the Sambhal MP reacted to mounting seat-sharing demands raised by BJP's alliance partners, alleging that NDA constituents feel "cheated" and have not been accorded due respect or responsibilities. "As far as I know, all the alliance partners are dissatisfied with the BJP while being part of the NDA. They have not received the respect and responsibilities they should have. There has been a rule of police administration in the state, which has left people disappointed, and they too feel cheated... That is why they are giving a long list of demands, asking for a certain number of tickets to leave the alliance. Even though the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister have been assigned the task of handling this, I would still say that the road ahead will not be easy for the BJP," Barq said.

The SP MP's remarks come amid heightened bargaining within the NDA in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the 2027 Assembly polls. Recently, Apna Dal (Sonelal) chief Anupriya Patel pitched for 75 seats, while other allies, including the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), the NISHAD Party, and the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), have also put forward significantly higher seat demands compared to the 2022 elections. To address the growing demands and maintain coalition unity, the BJP leadership has reportedly tasked Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, along with Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, with leading seat-sharing negotiations with the alliance partners.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday claimed that the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) is pressing for 36 seats in seat-sharing talks with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as an excuse to exit the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. In a post on X, the SP chief contended that the demand was not a serious list but a tactic to walk away from the ruling alliance. Yadav argued that accommodating such a demand from the SBSP would trigger proportional seat demands from other ruling-bloc partners, leaving BJP with roughly half the seats to contest. "Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) has settled on the number 36 in its dealings with the BJP, which is why it is demanding 36 seats. This isn’t a list; it’s an excuse to walk away from the losing ‘NDA’ gang, because if the BJP is forced to give SBSP 36 seats despite its lack of a support base, the other parties and the B-P team will demand seats in proportion to that too. Then the BJP would have only about half the seats left to contest. Perhaps that’s why the BJP has released a list of only 209 candidates," he said. The remarks come as the 2027 Assembly elections draw near, with political parties stepping up their campaigns statewide. (ANI)