Tamil Nadu government is consulting legal experts after the Supreme Court permitted the Karthigai Deepam ritual at Thiruparankundram Hill, seeking to balance tradition with regional peace amid ongoing disputes with local dargah authorities.

TN Government Consults Legal Experts Over Karthigai Deepam Order

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 21 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Minister CTR Nirmal Kumar on Saturday said that the state government was consulting legal experts on its next course of action following the Supreme Court's decision permitting the lighting of Karthigai Deepam at Deepathoon on Thiruparankundram Hill in Madurai on November 24. The Minister said that the government had received the court order late in the evening and needed time to discuss the matter before taking a decision. Speaking to reporters in Madurai, Nirmal Kumar said, "We are discussing with the legal experts on the next step. Definitely, once a decision is made, we'll let you know. We need some time—we only got the order late in the evening. We are discussing it."

Meanwhile, DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan said that the party's position was aimed at maintaining peace in Thiruparankundram, where people from both Hindu and Muslim communities reside. He alleged that the RSS and Hindutva forces were attempting to create trouble in the area and said that the party wanted the lamp-lighting tradition to continue at its customary location. Explaining the DMK's position, Elangovan said, "We wanted to maintain peace in the area, as many Muslims and Hindus live in Thiruparankundram. We wanted the lamp to continue being lit at the same place, as is traditional. But the RSS and Hindutva forces want to create trouble. They do not want a peaceful Tamil Nadu. The court has also said that this is only for this year. I don't know how the Tamil Nadu government will approach the court to ensure that this does not continue."

The Supreme Court has permitted the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam at the Deepathoon on Thiruparankundram Hill in Madurai on November 24, 2026, as an interim arrangement. The court also indicated that assistance from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) could be sought if necessary. The order has drawn mixed reactions in Tamil Nadu, with petitioners welcoming the decision and the Dargah side announcing plans to file a review petition. The dispute concerns the lighting of the annual Karthigai Deepam at the Deepathoon, an ancient stone pillar on Thiruparankundram Hill near the Sikandar Badhusha Dargah in Madurai. In November 2025, authorities refused permission for the ritual at the hilltop location, citing its proximity to the dargah and possible law-and-order concerns. In December 2025, a single judge of the Madras High Court directed the temple authorities to light the lamp at the Deepathoon, observing that the pillar was situated more than 50 metres from the dargah. A division bench upheld the direction on January 6, 2026, while requiring the temple administration to conduct the ritual in consultation with the ASI and the police, in view of the site's heritage status. The Tamil Nadu government subsequently challenged the High Court's decisions before the Supreme Court. The top court issued notice on the state's plea in August 2026 and is now examining the dispute.