BJP MP Anurag Thakur has defended the proposed Delimitation Bill and women's reservation, criticizing the Opposition for creating hurdles and questioning democratic institutions, while emphasizing the need for better electoral representation.

Patna (Bihar) [India], November 28 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Anurag Thakur on Saturday defended the proposed Delimitation Bill and women’s reservation, accusing the Congress and other Opposition parties of opposing the move and undermining democratic institutions. Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) General Secretary Malook Nagar described November 30 as a historic day for women’s empowerment, while Uttar Pradesh BJP President Pankaj Chaudhary appealed to MPs across the country to support the delimitation process. The remarks come amid Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s vow to fight against the proposed Delimitation Bill and questions raised by the Opposition over sub-quotas within women’s reservation to ensure representation for women from backward and marginalised communities.

Speaking at a BJP programme in Patna themed “Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy”, Thakur accused the Congress of questioning the credibility of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and the Election Commission after losing elections while accepting them when it wins. Referring to the Emergency imposed during Indira Gandhi’s tenure, he accused the Congress of repeatedly undermining the Constitution. He also referred to the court verdict declaring Indira Gandhi’s election invalid and allegations of booth capturing during Rajiv Gandhi’s tenure. Targeting Rahul Gandhi, Thakur questioned whether his criticism of India’s institutions was influenced by foreign powers and interests. He also criticised Gandhi for describing the Indian economy as a “dead economy”, claiming that India was the world’s fastest-growing major economy, with growth at 7.2 per cent and projected to reach 7.8 per cent.

On the proposed legislation, Thakur said the INDIA bloc was opposing women’s reservation despite the need to ensure adequate representation. He backed the provision for 33 per cent reservation for women and a proposed 50 per cent increase in the number of seats in Parliament, arguing that India’s population had quadrupled since Independence. He alleged that the Congress did not want women outside the Nehru-Gandhi family to get political opportunities. Thakur also targeted RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav over his sister, questioning his commitment to women’s rights. He raised questions about Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s position within the Congress, alleging that Rahul Gandhi was projected as the party’s strong leader while Priyanka was not given an equivalent role. Responding to demands for sub-reservation within the women’s quota, including the demand raised by Pappu Yadav, Thakur said those unwilling to support women’s reservation were raising such demands. He maintained that the priority should be to begin implementing the reservation.

Reiterating the BJP’s position on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), Thakur said the party had never abandoned the issues it had raised since the Jan Sangh days. Citing the abrogation of Article 370, the abolition of triple talaq and the replacement of the IPC and CrPC with the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, he said the BJP remained committed to its ideological agenda. He added that the UCC had been implemented in Uttarakhand and would be introduced in other states, beginning with those governed by the BJP.

RLD General Secretary Malook Nagar said, “The 30th will be a historic day. The country had gained independence, but women’s participation was lacking. They are about to gain true freedom. In the coming days, women will participate on an equal footing and the country will progress.”

Uttar Pradesh BJP President Pankaj Chaudhary said delimitation was essential in view of the country’s population, as several Lok Sabha constituencies had become very large. He said, “With the introduction of 33 per cent reservation for women, ensuring they receive due respect and an appropriate number of seats, delimitation is necessary. I would appeal to all MPs across the country to support this delimitation process so that the women of this nation can also secure their rightful place.”

Speaking about the BJP’s voter enrolment campaign, Chaudhary said the party’s position was that no genuine resident of India should be excluded from the electoral rolls and no infiltrator should be allowed to get their name added. He said, “While this is primarily the Election Commission’s mandate, the BJP, as a political party, also bears a responsibility to ensure that none of our supporters or allies is left off the list.” He added that the BJP was working to ensure that no one’s name was dropped from the electoral rolls.