Congress MP Karti Chidambaram dismissed reports of poor religious freedom in Tamil Nadu as erroneous. Meanwhile, CRPF personnel have been deployed at Thiruparankundram Hill to secure the site for the upcoming Karthigai Deepam festival.

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 28 (ANI): Congress MP Karti Chidambaram on Saturday rejected claims that there was no religious freedom in Tamil Nadu, asserting that religious practices, customs and traditions were being followed across the State without any hindrance or interference. In a post on X, Chidambaram said the narrative portraying Tamil Nadu as a state without religious freedom, particularly in North India, was erroneous and had been amplified by certain media outlets. “The spin, particularly in North India, that there is no religious freedom in Tamil Nadu is completely erroneous. This narrative has been magnified by certain motivated & pliant media outlets too. There is absolute religious freedom in TN. All time-honoured traditions, customs & rituals are being followed,” he wrote.

The spin, particularly, in North India that there is no religious freedom in Tamil Nadu is completely erroneous. This narrative has been magnified by certain motivated & pliant media outlets too. There is absolute religious freedom in TN. All time honoured traditions, customs & rituals are being followed. For those who are suddenly portraying themselves as ardent devotees of Lord Muruga ( Kartikeya, Subramaniya, Skanda, Shanmuga, Kumara, Guha, Arumuga, Vela, Senthil, Swaminatha, Dhandapani etc) every festival in his honour be it Karthigaideepam, Thai Poosam, Shashti, Panguni Uthiram, Vaiksai Visakam etc are celebrated widely without any hindrance or interference. As far as Karthigaideepam was concerned lamps were lit in all temples where it’s traditionally lit & in millions of homes, including mine. @Akshita_N @Vasudha156 @PadmajaJoshi — Karti P Chidambaram (@KartiPC) November 28, 2026

He said festivals dedicated to Lord Muruga, including Karthigai Deepam, Thai Poosam, Shashti, Panguni Uthiram and Vaikasi Visakam, were celebrated widely across the State without interference. “For those who are suddenly portraying themselves as ardent devotees of Lord Muruga ( Kartikeya, Subramaniya, Skanda, Shanmuga, Kumara, Guha, Arumuga, Vela, Senthil, Swaminatha, Dhandapani etc.), every festival in his honour, be it Karthigai Deepam, Thai Poosam, Shashti, Panguni Uthiram, Vaiksai Visakam, etc., is celebrated widely without any hindrance or interference,” he said. Referring to the Karthigai Deepam celebrations, the Congress MP said lamps had been lit in all temples where the practice was traditionally followed and in millions of homes, including his own. ‘As far as Karthigai Deepam was concerned lamps were lit in all temples where it’s traditionally lit & in millions of homes, including mine,” he added.

Meanwhile, preparations are underway at Thiruparankundram Hill in Madurai for lighting the ceremonial Karthigai Deepam at the Deepathoon stone pillar, following the Supreme Court’s directions. CRPF personnel have been deployed to take security control of the hill and Sri Subramania Swamy Temple after the Supreme Court ordered central forces to secure the area for the lighting of the ceremonial lamp. Meanwhile, villagers gathered near Thiruparankundram Hill in Madurai to welcome CRPF personnel deployed to secure the hill and Sri Subramania Swamy Temple following the Supreme Court’s directions for lighting the ceremonial Karthigai Deepam at the Deepathoon stone pillar. The villagers welcomed the central forces by showering flowers on them, describing their deployment as a victory in their 100-year-long struggle and expressing hope that they would receive protection.“ People are coming forward to welcome the CRPF personnel by showering flowers on them. This marks the victory of our 100-year-long struggle. They are coming here to provide us with security,” a villager said. (ANI)