A viral video shows a group of young men encircling, threatening, and assaulting a couple at Pramod Mahajan Garden near Phoenix Mall in Mumbai. The violent altercation, which included use of sticks and stones, has sparked outrage on social media and calls for immediate police action.

Videos of young men encircling and threatening a couple at a garden near Phoenix Mall in Mumbai have raised concerns on social media. The incident reportedly took place on November 20 at Pramod Mahajan Garden in Kurla West. The viral clip shows many boys surrounding a couple near a stairway and garden greenery. Some footage show people assaulting the couple with objects.

The video shows a group of young boys approaching the couple in the garden. What begins as a verbal altercation soon escalates into an assault, with one of the boys seen hitting the young man with a stick. Another member of the group then punches him in the face as the woman tries to intervene and protect him.

At one point, the group appears to become more aggressive after the young man takes out his phone to record the incident. The boys are then seen attacking the couple, while the woman attempts to pull her companion away from the group. The video ends with one of the youths picking up a large stone and hurling it towards the couple. The extent of the couple’s injuries remains unclear and their identities have not been established.

Multiple people voiced worry over the film, notably the couple's confrontation by youngsters. Some reports said the guys threatened and used nasty language.

Social media users stated the clip was scary and the woman was not spared during the altercation. The user also pointed to a youngster boxing in the video and asked how similar occurrences could be handled when most of the victims were adolescents.

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The report also expressed compassion for the couple and that the event had made visitors uncomfortable.

Numerous social media users have tagged Mumbai Police and political figures in the footage, calling for police action against those implicated. No FIR had been filed in relation to the event as of November 21. It's still unknown who was engaged and what led up to the altercation.

An unbiased inquiry is required to ascertain what transpired at the garden and ascertain whether any crimes were committed, given the various allegations that have surfaced on social media.