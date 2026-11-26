The Punjab State Dear 50 Chief Thursday Weekly Lottery draw on November 26, 2026, offers a grand first prize of Rs 21 lakh. Participants can easily check their winning numbers online and follow verification steps to claim their cash rewards.

The Punjab State Dear 50 Chief Thursday Weekly Lottery draw is scheduled to take place on November 26, 2026, offering participants a chance to win a first prize of Rs 21 lakh. The weekly lottery also features several other cash rewards, with prizes ranging from Rs 100 to Rs 9,000.

The lottery ticket is priced at Rs 50, and participants can check their winning numbers after the draw through the published result list. The winning numbers will be updated once the draw is completed and the results are declared.

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Punjab State Dear 50 Chief Thursday Lottery: Prize Structure

1st Prize: Rs 21 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs 9000

3rd Prize: Rs 3000

4th Prize: Rs 2000

5th Prize: Rs 1000

6th Prize: Rs 500

7th Prize: Rs 100

How To Check Punjab Lottery Result November 26, 2026?

Participants can follow these steps to check the Dear 50 Chief Thursday Weekly Lottery results:

Visit the Punjab State Lotteries' official website.

Navigate to the lottery results section.

Search for the November 26, 2026, Dear 50 Chief Thursday Weekly Lottery result.

Download or open the result notification.

Match your ticket number and series with the winning numbers.

Verify the result with the official notification before claiming any prize.

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The complete winning number list should be checked carefully, including the ticket series and number. Winners should approach the authorised lottery department or designated office for verification and payment instructions. Applicable tax deductions will be made according to government rules.